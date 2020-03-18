Automotive Thermostat Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2024

Automotive Thermostat is a temperature controlled on and off valve. When the temperature rises to a predetermined temperature, the thermostat opens up to allow the engine coolant to flow through the cylinder block and the radiator. This flow is crucial to maintain optimum operating temperature for fuel efficiency, enhanced drivability, and engine protection. The coolant flow is reduced when the engine is cold, and the flow is increased when the engine is hot.

Due to the policy promotion and fast developing automotive market, automotive thermostat market is growing higher. Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of automotive thermostat industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of automotive thermostat. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, Major companies in the market are Mahle, Stant, Borgwarner, Hella, Kirnet and Temb etc.

In 2015, the global production of the automotive thermostat reached over 628124 (K Units); the gross margin is around 20% during the last five years.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have less technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.

As the development of new energy vehicles, more demands will come from the new energy vehicles. To feed these new demands, automotive thermostat manufacturers need to accelerate the technical upgrading. The new products should be more efficient and beneficial to the environment.

To grab more market, the domestic companies have to expand the technology, capital investment and brand influence. To meet the challenge of the domestic companies and keep their leading stage, foreign companies need to increase the technology innovation and speed up the product upgrading. In the future, China will be a market of fierce competition.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Thermostat market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3560 million by 2024, from US$ 2850 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Thermostat business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Thermostat market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Appearance

Type II

Temperature sensing element

Segmentation by application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, and GCC Countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Mahle

Stant

Borgwarner

Hella

Kirpart

Vernet

TAMA

Nippon Thermostat

Gates

BG Automotive

Fishman TT

Magal

Temb

Ningbo Xingci Thermal

Dongfeng-Fuji-Thomson

Wantai Auto Electric

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research Objectives:

To study and analyze the global Automotive Thermostat consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Automotive Thermostat market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Thermostat manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Thermostat with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Thermostat submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

