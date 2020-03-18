Automotive Wiring Harness Market to 2022 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Material used and Applications

Automotive Wiring Harness Is An Electrical Assembly Of Various Components In A Vehicle That Transmits Power And Information To A Single System. It Plays An Important Role In Transmitting Information On The Operation Of The Vehicle, Sending And Receiving Sensor Signals, And Supply Power. The Various Components That Are Assembled Include Speed Sensors, Hvac (Heating, Ventilation And Air-Conditioning) Systems, Electrical Devices, And Other Electronic Components. In The Automotive Wiring Harness Industry, The Wires Are First Cut To The Desired Length, Usually Using A Special Wire-Cutting Machine. The Wires May Also Be Printed On By A Special Machine During The Cutting Process Or On A Separate Machine. After This, The Ends Of The Wires Are Stripped To Expose The Metal (Or Core) Of The Wires, Which Are Fitted With Any Required Terminals Or Connector Housings. The Cables Are Assembled And Clamped Together On A Special Workbench, Or Onto A Pin Board (Assembly Board), According To The Design Specification, To Form The Cable Harness. After Fitting Any Protective Sleeves, Conduit, Or Extruded Yarn, The Harness Is Either Fitted Directly In The Vehicle Or Shipped.

Global automotive wiring harness market was valued at $66,543 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $93,069 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2022. Automotive wiring harness is an electrical assembly of various components in a vehicle that transmits power and information to a single system

The Swift Growth Of Automobile Industry With Various Technologically Advanced Features Implemented In Vehicles Is The Major Factor That Drives The Growth Of The Automotive Wiring Harness Market. There Is A Stiff Competition Among The Car Manufacturers To Design Cars With Various Safety Features And Electronic Gadgets. In Contrast To The Conventional Wiring Methods, Automotive Wiring Harness Provides Secure, And Reliable Connections, Among Such Gadgets. Also, Deploying Such Wiring Harness Systems Improves The Fuel Efficiency Of The Vehicle And Complies With The Ongoing Government Regulation For Fuel Usage And Emissions. These Factors Add To The Growth Of The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market. However, The Over-Heating Or Short Circuit Of The Wiring Harness Is Prominent In Regions With Extreme Climatic Conditions, Such As Rain And Snow. In Such Situations, The Cost Of Replacing The Entire System Is Expensive. These Factors Restrain The Growth Of Automotive Wiring Harness Market. The Increase In Use Of Safety Sensors Such As Blind Spot Detection And Automated Steering Control Systems Foresee Tremendous Growth For Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

The Market Segmentation Is Based On Application Type, Vehicle Type, And Geography. The Application Type Segment Is Further Classified Into Body Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, Hvac Wiring Harness, And Sensors Wiring Harness. Vehicle Type Segment Is Bifurcated Into Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, And Commercial Vehicles. Geographically, The Market Is Analyzed Across North America (U.S., Canada, And Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Uk, And Rest Of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Australia, Japan, India, And Rest Of Asia-Pacific), And Lamea (Latin America, Middle East, And Africa).

The Key Players Profiled In The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market Forecast Includes Delphi Automotive Llp, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Lear Corporation, Thb Group, Spark Minda, Samvardhana Motherson Group, Nexans Autoelectric, Yazaki Corporation, Yura Corporation, Leoni Ag, Fujikura Ltd, Qingdao Sanyuan Group, And Pkc Group.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The Report Includes An Extensive Analysis Of The Factors That Drive As Well As Restrain The Global Automotive Wiring Harness Market.

Market Projections From 2014 To 2022 Are Included Along With The Affecting Factors.

The Report Also Provides Quantitative As Well As Qualitative Trends To Assist The Stakeholders To Understand The Situations Prevailing In The Market.

Competitive Intelligence Highlights The Business Practices Followed By Leading Market Players Across Various Geographies.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Key Segments:

By Application Type: Body Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, Hvac Wiring Harness, Sensors Wiring Harness

By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

