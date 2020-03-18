Autonomous Emergency Braking SystemLatest Market Data For Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market

Autonomous emergency braking system (AEBS) is a feature that improves the safety of the vehicle by warning the driver about an imminent crash and helps to use the maximum braking capacity of the car. It applies brakes independently if the situation becomes critical and no human response is made. It uses on-board sensors, cameras, and radars to detect vehicles, pedestrians, and other obstacles. AEBS is mandatory in the U.S. and Europe to reduce fatalities.

Rise in number of road accidents and high adaptation rate of advanced braking system drive the global autonomous emergency braking system market. However, high cost of AEBS technology restricts the autonomous emergency braking system market growth. Moreover, increase in demand for luxury vehicles and increased passenger vehicle registration presents a major opportunity for market expansion.

The global autonomous emergency braking system market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, vehicle type, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into low-speed AEBS & high-speed AEBS. By technology, the market is classified into crash imminent braking, and dynamic brake support. By vehicle type, the market is categorized into passenger and commercial vehicles. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market are Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive LLP, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Mobileye, Autoliv Inc., Hyundai Mobis, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., and Mando Corporation.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global autonomous emergency braking system market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Autonomous Emergency Braking System Market Key Segments:

BY PRODUCT TYPE: Low-speed AEBS and High-speed AEBS

BY TECHNOLOGY: Crash Imminent Braking and Dynamic Brake Support

BY VEHICLE TYPE: Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: AUTONOMOUS EMERGENCY BRAKING SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

