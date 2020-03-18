Bakery Processing Equipment Market – Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2018-2025

The market for bakery processing equipment is on the rise as the consumers across the globe are giving more preference to packaged and nutritional bakery products for their breakfast choices. Consumers have become more health conscious and they demand healthy products with low fat, low cholesterol, low sugar, new flavors. These factors are influencing the market for bakery products. Also, the demand for frozen bakery products has increased as the consumers need ready to make products due to their busy lifestyle and increase in income.

Most of the bakery processing equipment manufacturer are based in countries such as U.S., Germany, Japan, Italy, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Australia. These companies focus on technological advancements, new launches and develop technologically advanced bakery processing equipment, thereby driving the market for bakery processing equipment. The drivers for this market include increasing disposable income, busy lifestyle, technological advancements, increasing demand for frozen baked products. Bakery Processing Equipment vary in terms of features, sizes, and specifications depending upon the type of bakery item it will be used for. Increasing adoption of bakery processing equipment for breakfast and snacks purposes also drives the market for bakery processing equipment.

On the basis of type, the bakery processing equipment market is segmented into mixers, dividers, sheeters & molders, ovens & proofers, spraying machines, and others. The sheeters & molders bakery processing equipment segment was the largest segment in 2015 in terms of value and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period as compared to other bakery processing equipment. Based on end use, it is categorized into bread, cakes & pastries, biscuits and cookies, and other applications.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the largest market in terms of both volume and value in the year 2015 due to growing disposable income and increasing population in this region. Regional markets are further split into key countries in this study.

The key strategies adopted by companies to expand are expansions, acquisition, product launches, and collaborations. Key players of this market are Heat and Control, Inc., Buhler Holding AG (Switzerland), GEA Group AG (Germany), Baker Perkins Ltd. (U.K.), Ali Group S.p.A., Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd., and Markel Food Group.

