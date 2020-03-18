Biopharmaceuticals and Biomedicine Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Biopharmaceuticals has emerged as one of the key segments with immense growth potential in the healthcare sector. Rising demand for effective treatment and rise in per capita healthcare expenditure has led to double digit revenue growth for industry players in the recent past. The industry offers lucrative growth opportunities, since most of these products still have low penetration rate. The market is expected to gain further traction, with evolving treatment archetypes and rapid technological innovation such as cell therapy and regenerative medicines.

Market Dynamics

Launches and approvals of novel biopharmaceutical and biomedicine products is expected to drastically drive growth of global biopharmaceutical and biomedicine market in the near future. For instance, in 2016, Sanofi S.A. received U.S. FDA approval for its Adlyxin ((lixisenatide) injection. Adlyxin is indicated to improve blood sugar levels among adults suffering from type 2 diabetes. In 2016, Johnson & Johnson received U.S. FDA approval for its Stelara (Ustekinumab), indicated for the treatment of adults suffering from moderately to severely active crohn’s disease. In 2016, CSL Behring received U.S. FDA approval for its IDELVION, Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Albumin Fusion Protein. IDELVION is indicated for the treatment of Hemophilia B among children and adults. In 2017, Nanostring Technologies, Inc. launched nCounter platform advances as well as new panels expanding the company’s presence in immuno-oncology and 3D biology research. In 2015, Celltrion Healthcare Co., Ltd. launched its Remsima (infliximab), a biosimilar monoclonal antibody (mAb) in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. Furthermore, increasing collaborations and acquisitions by major key players in market is also expected to create lucrative environment for growth of market. For instance, in 2016, Biocon Ltd., wholly owned subsidiary of Biocon SA, collaborated with Laboratorios PiSA S.A. de C.V—a Mexico-based company—for the co-development and commercialization of generic recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) in the U.S. market. In 2016, AbbVie Inc. acquired all rights from Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) for Risankizumab (BI 655066). Risankizumab is an anti-IL-23 monoclonal biologic antibody for psoriasis. Company is also evaluating the product for other indications such as Crohn’s disease, asthma, and psoriatic arthritis. Currently, it is in clinical phase 3.

Continuous launch, approvals, and robust pipeline of biopharmaceutical products is expected to drive growth of the market

In the recent past, regulatory bodies in key regions such as U.S. and Europe have approved a number of biopharmaceutical products, which have been subsequently launched in the market. For instance in 2017, Johnson & Johnson received U.S. FDA approval for its new immunology product—Tremfya (Guselkumab)—used for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. In 2017, Sanofi S.A. received U.S. FDA approval for its new Admelog, a rapid-acting insulin, indicated for the management of blood sugar levels at mealtime. In 2017, U.S. FDA approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc.’s New Shingrix, a shingles vaccine. FDA approved this vaccine to be used by people aged 50 years and above as an immunization against the painful condition caused by latent varicella infection. In 2017, Spark Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA approval for its LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec-rzyl). LUXTURNA is first gene therapy and pharmacologic treatment for an inherited retinal disease (IRD), and the first approved adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector gene therapy in the U.S. In 2017, HumanZyme Inc. launched its new HumanKine Interferon beta (IFN beta) expressed from HEK293 cells. IFN beta is an interferon of type I family, which activates Th1-type innate immune responses against viral and bacterial infection. In 2016, Novo Nordisk A/S launched its new next-generation once-daily basal insulin Tresiba (insulin degludec) in the U.S. market and in 2017, Nordisk A/S received China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) approval to market its Tresiba (insulin degludec) in China. Such frequent launches and approvals of novel products is expected to drive growth of the market in the near future.

Key Players:

Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis AG, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol – Myers Squibb, NanoString Technologies Inc., Qiagen N.V., Celgene Corporation Affimed N.V.

