Bone Growth Stimulators Market to Push a Value of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2025

Bone growth stimulators, also known as osteogenesis stimulators, are increasingly being used in the treatment of non-union and delayed union fractures, and the global bone growth stimulators market is expected to surpass US$ 2.5 Bn by 2025, says the latest FMI report. According to this report, the non-invasive bone growth stimulators product segment—which comprises capacitive coupling bone growth stimulators, combined magnetic field bone growth stimulators, and pulsed ultrasound magnetic field bone growth stimulators— currently accounts for the highest market share, and is expected to remain the leading segment in terms of value over the forecast period of 2015–2025. Certain advantages of non-invasive bone growth stimulators such as no requirement for cuts & surgery, cost-effective, etc., are attributed to the preference for non-invasive bone growth stimulators over the invasive bone growth stimulators.

Incidences of non-union fractures are increasing due to lifestyle changes and growing incidences of co-morbidities, which forms a prime factor driving the growth of the bone growth stimulators market, globally. Lifestyle-related factors such as high body mass index, smoking, alcoholism, etc., and co-morbidities such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the risk factors associated with non-union or delayed union fractures. These factors increase the risk of non-union by almost 50% across all bones. Bone healing in individuals with diabetes, smokers, and heavy drinkers is observed to be generally poorer; thus, physicians often prescribe the use of bone growth stimulators to such individuals.

Technological advancements in the field of bioelectric bone healing are leading to the development of new and advanced bone growth stimulators, which is another important factor steering the global demand for bone growth stimulators. Electrostimulation to heal long-bone fractures is long being practiced. However, recent advances in ultrasound stimulation is proving beneficial, and thus, low-intensity pulse ultrasound (LIPUS) bone growth stimulators are gaining more popularity among prescribers. In recent years, the medical community is focusing more and more on orthobiologics, which, in turn, is accelerating the pace of R&D.

Competition from bone grafts and orthopedic drugs is a significant factor retarding the growth of the global bone growth stimulators market. Impaired or delayed healing could lead to serious issues for patients as well as physicians, as it may necessitate amputation or bone grafting in worst case scenarios. Traditional approaches of using orthopedic drugs for bone healing tend to lower the use of bone growth stimulators.

Among all the three product types of bone growth stimulators, ultrasound bone growth stimulators are likely to witness significant traction in the coming years. Low-intensity pulse ultrasound bone growth stimulators are mainly recommended for the healing of lower leg fractures and in septic nonunion fractures. According to laboratory studies, the product has been observed to stimulate cells to produce growth factors and proteins that are vital to bone healing. Invasive electrical bone growth stimulators are the least attractive product type among all three. The non-invasive electrical bone growth stimulators segment contributes the highest revenue share in the global market. Due to the rising incidences of diabetes, osteoporosis, and increasing number of trauma injury and fracture repair patients, the pulsed electromagnetic field (PEMF) product sub-segment is expected to penetrate the market, and create an incremental value opportunity of US$ 340.6 Mn in 2025 over 2015.

The sale of bone growth stimulators is likely to remain concentrated in the regulated markets of Europe and the U.S. The North American market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 9.7% during 2015–2025, due to the consistently increasing applications of bone growth stimulators in trauma injury and fracture repair. The APEJ bone growth stimulators market is expected to witness a surge in its market revenue, owing to the increasing number of spinal fusion and other orthopedic surgeries in the region.

The global bone growth stimulators market is highly consolidated with a few global players operating in the space. Key players operating in global bone growth stimulators market include DJO LLC, Orthofix International N.V., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Bioventus LLC., Ossatec Benelux BV, Verve Consulting Inc., IGEA S.p.A., elizur, etc.