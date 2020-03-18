Booms and Busts in Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market; Dynamics Trends Over The Time Discussed 2018-2026

Proliferation of mobile devices provides an entirely new and effective dimension to the healthcare industry, wherein solutions can be provided to end users in an extremely easy-to-use manner that can be accessed irrespective of the use location. Advent of mHealth apps and solutions have led the healthcare solutions market to expand its reach from hospitals to primary care and office space. The industry is witnessing influx of various start-ups venturing into the market, leading to high competition.

Proliferation of smartphones fueling mobile health apps and solutions market growth

Over 600 million people are expected to use mobile healthcare apps by 2017, creating a highly lucrative market opportunity for healthcare players. The industry is projected to be mainly driven by growing healthcare expenditure and consumer changing lifestyle. Advancements in computing ability of mobile devices would bridge the gap between patient’s expectation and treatment delivered. The technology is perceived to be an enabler of quality healthcare.

Though the industry is set to grow at a robust rate, lack of collaborations among healthcare service providers and low healthcare apps utilities awareness among the masses are major industry pitfalls.

Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Taxonomy:

Coherent Market Insights has segmented the mobile health apps and solutions market on the basis of following:

Operating System, Product Type, Therapeutic Application, Devices

On the basis of operating system, iOS mHealth app is expected dominated the market in 2015. However, the segment is expected to lose major market share to android app segment by 2024.

Among device segments, smartphones are expected to dominate the market, followed closely by tablets through 2024. Tablets are expected to be most prominent in developed regions.

Emergence of connected and integrated healthcare solutions driving growth of North America and Europe markets

The mobile health apps and solutions market report covers market analysis across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Geographically, Europe, followed closely by North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Presence of leading mHealth service providers, along with wide availability of high-quality healthcare amenities, and increased healthcare awareness is expected to bolster market growth.

The market in Asia Pacific is growing at the fastest rate, driven primarily by rising demand in China and India. China and India account for over 36% of global population, creating lucrative market opportunity for players in the long run. Markets in Latin America, Middle East, and Africa are expected to grow at a relatively sluggish rate, with upward growth traction expected in the mid of the forecast period.

Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players in the mobile health apps and solutions market include

Runtastic, Nike, MyFitnessPal, Azumio, GP Apps, Pacer Health, Kinosis, GoodRX, Leafly, Epocrates.

