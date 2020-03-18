Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market is Anticipated to Reach US Dollar 2.3 Billion by 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Breast Lesion Localization Methods Market (By Type: Wire Guided, Radioisotope [Radio Guided Occult-Lesion Localization (ROLL), Radioactive-Seed Localization (RSL),Others] Magnetic Tracer, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast 2018 – 2026” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

The global Breast Lesion Localization Methods market size is projected to around USD 2.3 billion by 2026, the market is projected to grow with 14.0% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. Rising numeral of government and non-government repayment policies for the breast cancer diagnostics, biopsy, inspection, and other medical processes are projected to rise the acceptance of breast lesion localization methods. Furthermore, high need for improved healthcare infrastructure and amenities owing to increasing occurrence of the target disease among women is anticipated to drive the market development.

It is more predominant in women beyond the age of 50 years. Though it is majorly happening in women, the male populace has one in eight chances of being identified with the target cancer. As per the WHO, almost 6.5% of all cancer-related deaths globally are affected by breast cancer. Growing consciousness level about breast cancer detection is anticipated to further improve the market development. Such as, in U.S., the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention’s (NBCCEDP) National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program delivers free access to timely breast and cervical analytic and screening services to the penurious patients.

Increasing need for improved healthcare infrastructure and facilities and growing consciousness level about breast cancer screening are also estimated to drive the market development. Such as, national breast cancer screening program in Australia named the Breast Screen Australia that delivers free mammogram test services every 2 years for women aged between fifty and seventy four. Emerging regions, for instance, China and India, are also increasing consciousness about early analysis.

The global Breast Lesion Localization Methods market is segmented into type and region. On the basis of type the global breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Wire Guided, Radioisotope, Magnetic Tracer, and Others. The radioisotope segment is further bifurcated into Radio Guided Occult-Lesion Localization (ROLL), Radioactive-Seed Localization (RSL), and Others. On the basis of region the global breast lesion localization methods market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America captures the largest regional market and captured for 36.0% of the global market in 2018. The occurrence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and key producers in U.S. is anticipated to increase the regional development. Technological progressions paired with high economic growth in this region are also likely to boost the market.

Also, numerous activities by government and private firms to surge the consciousness is anticipated to spur the region’s growth. Such as, Wacoal America, Inc. planned a fund-raising activity, “Fit for the Cure”. The main objective was to contribute the treasuries to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and concurrently spread breast cancer consciousness in U.S.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period due to high-unmet clinical needs, increasing disposable income level and patient awareness about early diagnosis. Also, speedily emerging healthcare infrastructure and growing need for breast conserving surgery are expected to provide potential development platform for this region. The industry is also driven by parameters, for instance, growing medical tourism in developing nations of APAC.

The detection and screening programs include high-quality mammogram analysis that involves breast X-rays, biopsies (if required), and an analytical judgment. Main businesses, for instance, C.R. Bard, Inc.; Cianna Medical, Inc.; and Cook Medical, Inc. put emphasis on commercial expansion in emerging regions in a try to surge their market share. They are also accepting numerous other tactics, for instance, merger & acquisition and product launch. Such as, Cianna Medical, Inc. came into agreement of merger with Merit Medical Systems, Inc. in October 2018. The objective of the partnership is to deliver clinical support for research and development to Cianna Medical, Inc. for commercializing new technologies in the industry. Also, in April 2017, C.R Bard with BD declared a contract under which BD acquired Bard to produce distinguished medical technology to expand the procedure of care and cure of illnesses for healthcare professionals and patients.The key players catering to the global Breast Lesion Localization Methods market areCianna Medical, SOMATEX Medical Technologies GmbH, Cook Medical,C.R. Bard, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., and others.

