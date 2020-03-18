Cake Concentrate Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2018 – 2028

Cake Concentrate Market Outlook

Cake concentrate is a powdered cake mix concentrate used by bakers that enables them to produce better quality cakes and with ease. The cake concentrate contains flour, emulsifiers, baking powder and other required components for baking the cake. The cake concentrate can be customized according to personal requirements which have made it popular among the foodservice providers. The cake concentrate is available in two types which are in respect to the consumer demands, that is, with egg and without egg cake concentrate. These two types of cake concentrate are available for making a variety of cake concentrate with composition specific to the required cake type. These various cake concentrate containing the specific composition are manufactured by the manufacturers for the ease of use by foodservice operators.

Considerable Cost-Saving Ensured by Cake Concentrate is Expected to Increase the Demand in Retail Market

The use of the cake concentrates in the retail or household sector is very less as compared to the foodservice or the food processing industries. The consumers that prepare the cakes at home prefer cake mixes instead of the cake concentrates. But the cake mix is an easy option. The use of cake concentrates has resulted in less amount of flour and sugar required which ensures that there is considerable cost saving. But the consumer awareness of the cake concentrate is less especially in the developing regions such as the APAC and MEA region. But it is expected to increase in demand in the upcoming years as there is saving in cost as well as it is convenient for the preparation by using the cake concentrate. Also, the consumer can customize it as per their own requirements.

This demand for the cake concentrate is mostly expected in the European countries as the trend for the bakery applications and additives is more effective in these countries than the rest of the world. Also, the number of manufacturers in the global cake concentrate market is less and is dominated by a few leading players.

Cake Concentrate Market Segmentation

The global cake concentrate market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end use and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the global cake concentrate market can be segmented as –

Egg

Eggless

On the basis of application, the global cake concentrate market can be segmented as –

Cake (Pound Cake, Sponge Cake)

Muffin

Pastry

Others (Swiss Roll, Cupcake)

On the basis of end use, the global cake concentrate market can be segmented as –

Foodservice/ HoReCa

Food Processing Industry Bakery Products Bakery Mixes Desserts and Confectionery

Household/Retail

On the basis of distribution channel, the global cake concentrate market can be segmented as –

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retail



Cake Concentrate Market: Regional Analysis

The cake concentrate is mostly being used in the foodservice and the food processing industries. The awareness of the cake concentrate in the retail consumers is less and thus the sale of the cake concentrate is less. But it is expected to increase in demand in the upcoming years especially in Europe and North America where the cakes are baked in the households in more number. Also, the bakery market is rising in the developing region of APAC and MEA due to the changes in lifestyle and thus change in consumer palates. The rise in small-scale bakeries and cafes in these regions is expected to increase the demand for the cake concentrate.

Cake Concentrate Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the global cake concentrate market are:

Bakels Group

Premia Food Additives (I) Pvt. Ltd.

Dawn Food Products, Inc.

ULDO Polska sp. Z.o.o.

Sonneveld Group B.V.

Embassy Ingredients Ltd.

AB Mauri India (P) Ltd.

Puratos Group

IFFCO Ingredients

Key Blends Food Ingredients

Andrew Ingredients

IREKS GmbH

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the cake concentrate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as type, application, end use and distribution channel.

