Carpet and Rug Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2019 – 2025

A carpet is a textile floor covering typically consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile was traditionally made from wool, but, since the 20th century, synthetic fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester are often used, as these fibers are less expensive than wool. The pile usually consists of twisted tufts which are typically heat-treated to maintain their structure. The term “carpet” is often used interchangeably with the term “rug”, although the term “carpet” can be applied to a floor covering that covers an entire house, whereas a “rug” is generally no bigger than a single room, and traditionally does not even span from one wall to another, and is typically not even attached as part of the floor.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the existence of developing nations such as India where the number of unorganized manufacturers of carpets and rugs is high.

The global Carpet and Rug market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Carpet and Rug volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Carpet and Rug market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/979533/global-carpet-and-rug-depth-research-report

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mohawk

Taekett

Lowe’s

Shaw

Dixie

Home Depot

Tai Ping Carpets

Interface

Orientals Weavers

Victoria

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Residential

Non-Residential

Automotive & Transportation

Segment by Application

Woven

Tufted

Knotted

Needle-Punched

Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/979533/Global-Carpet-and-Rug-Depth-Research-Report

