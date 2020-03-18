Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Upcoming Growth Trends By Top Key Players: Agilent Technology, Allenex, Biocept, Biodesix – SWOT Analysis Till 2025

Cell-Free DNA are fragments of DNA which circulate in the blood fluid and can be utilized as valuable biomarkers. It is a new technology in which small quantity of liquid sample (saliva, urine, or blood) from the patient is collected to examine the freely flowing DNA. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) is a noninvasive screening test used to help detect graft rejection, identify mutations in cancer patients and detect various chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus, to know the gender of the fetus. The discovery of cfDNA has opened up to new potentials in the field of oncology, gynecology, transplantation and infectious diseases.

Increased incidences of diseases like chromosomal abnormalities due to increasing maternal age, changing lifestyle, unhealthy diet habits and rising prevalence of cancer, also in addition to it increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising healthcare awareness are the reasons driving the cell-free DNA market.

The “Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Research 2019” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing market. Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Agilent Technology

Allenex

Biocept

Biodesix

CareDx

Guardant Health

Illumania

Invited

Natera

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holdings

Sequenom

Trovagene

This report focuses on the global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (DdcfDNA)

Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

Cell-Free Fetal DNA (NIPT)

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Cell-Free DNA (cfDNA) Testing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

