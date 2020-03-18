Ceramic Tiles Market Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development
Ceramic Tiles Market research provides clients with the information on their business scenario with which they can build business strategies to thrive in the market. According to this report, the global market is anticipated to witness a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This transformation is mainly observed due to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry. This market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping competitive landscape of the market in front of the client.
Global Ceramic tiles Market valued approximately USD 90.9 billion is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.90% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Residential replacement, commercial, and new residential are the major application segments of the ceramic tiles market. The residential replacement segment constituted the largest demand for ceramic tiles in 2017. However, new residential segment is expected to build substantial growth opportunities for the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period. GCC countries, Turkey, and Brazil are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the ceramic tiles market during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction activities in these countries.
Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market ceramiche atlas Concorde S.P.A., Crossville Inc., china ceramics co ltd., Florida tiles Inc., grupo lamosa SAB de CV, kajaia ceramic, Mohawk industries Inc., porcelanosa grupo, saloni ceramics, Siam cement group. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.
By Product:
- Floor tiles
- Walls tiles
- Ceiling tiles
- Roofing tiles
By Application:
- Residential replacement
- Commercial
- New residential
- Industrial
By Regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Rest of the World
Table of Content:
Chapter 1.Global Ceramic Tiles Market Definition and Scope
Chapter 2.Research Methodology
Chapter 3.Executive Summary
Chapter 4.Global Ceramic Tiles Market Dynamics
Chapter 5.Global Ceramic Tiles Market, By Product
Chapter 6.Global Ceramic Tiles Market, By Application
Chapter 7. Global Ceramic Tiles Market, by Regional Analysis
