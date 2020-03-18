Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Future Prospects till 2025 – Symantec, Sophos, Palo Alto Networks, Mcafee, Fortinet, Cisco Systems, Avast, Sentinelone, Bitdefender and Others

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market to reach USD 2292 million by 2025.

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market valued approximately USD 906 million in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Rising data generation through adoption of endpoint devices such as smart phones, laptops, IPod, USB, CDS and others are expected to fuel the market growth. Rapid adoption of smart phones and computers for sharing information and internet access results into unstructured and unregulated data sets that leads to emergence of endpoint security services. Cloud endpoint security services and solutions is expected to overcome the security problems. According to global internet report in 2016 around 73% of total data breaches was from North America and around 13% of total data breaches incident was from Europe. Thus, growing data breaches across the globe is expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

Leading Cloud Endpoint Protection Market Players

Symantec

Sophos

Palo Alto Networks

Mcafee

Fortinet

Cisco Systems

Avast

Sentinelone

Bitdefender

Commvault

Carbon Black

Cososys

Malwarebytes

K7 Computing

F-Secure Corporation

Crowdstrike

On the basis of segmentation, the cloud endpoint protection market is segmented into component, solution, service, organization size and vertical. On the basis of solution, market is segmented into antivirus, anti-spyware, firewall, endpoint device control, anti-phishing, endpoint application control and others. Endpoint device control is the fastest growing service segment due to the increase in adoption of removable media such as hard-drives, CD, USBs, I-Pod and others that possess data loss to the company. On the basis of service, market is segmented into managed services, training, consulting and integration, maintenance and support. Maintenance and support is the fastest growing service segment, as it facilitate upgrades to the existing systems and provide assistance for solving issues of products such updates provides advanced security from upcoming attacks and ensures security to endpoints. Organization size segment is further divided into small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Further vertical segment compromises of banking, financial services, and insurance, IT and telecom, healthcare, manufacturing, education, retail, media and entertainment, government and defense and others.

The regional analysis of Global Automotive Seats Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading market region for global cloud endpoint protection market in terms of market revenue share. Factors such as rising government initiatives and support for the adoption of cloud endpoint protection services, rising number of enterprise endpoints and mobile devices having access to critical enterprise data have created a huge demand for endpoint security solutions in the market are driving the growth of North America cloud endpoint protection market

The Detailed Segments and Sub-Segment of the Market are Explained Below:

By Solution:

– Antivirus

– Anti-Spyware

– Firewall

– Endpoint Device Control

– Anti-Phishing

– Endpoint Application Control

– Others

By Service type:

– Managed Services

– Training, Consulting and Integration

– Maintenance and Support

By Organization Size:

– Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

– Large Enterprises

By Vertical:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– IT and Telecom

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Education

– Retail

– Media and Entertainment

– Government and Defense

– Others

Global Cloud Endpoint Protection Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Middle East & Africa

India

South America

Others

