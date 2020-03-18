Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Surpass US$ 199.2 Billion By 2026

The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is expected to around USD 199.2 billion by 2026, the market is projected to grow with 19% CAGR during the forecast time period. The development of the global complementary and alternative medicine market can be credited to surging acceptance of natural supplements/wellness medicines by people. Government initiatives in numerous nations to augment the reach of these medicines are expected to drive the development of the global complementary and alternative medicine market.

Furthermore, with substantial surge in costs of conventional medicine and preference towards body wellness rather than pharmaceutical treatment is expected to bolster the development of the global complementary and alternative medicine market over the forecast timeframe.

As of early 2018, about two third of the populace in most of the emerged and emerging nations were reported using one or the other form of complementary and alternative form of medicines. There are certain nations that are approaching towards legalization of some alternative medicine therapies that are being supported with approved clinical data.

The global complementary and alternative medicine market is boosted by high acceptance rates of herbal dietary supplements and other wellness therapies for instance, as acupuncture and yoga. Botanicals have developed as the most noticeable form of alternative medicines and are anticipated to hold largest share throughout the forecast timeframe.

Europe and APAC developed as hotspots for these forms of therapies and cumulatively generated large share of market revenue. Emerging regions for instance Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to observe significant development in need over the forecast timeframe due to expensive nature of conventional medicine and absence thereof in few nations.

The global complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented into three major segment named Intervention, distribution method and region. On the basis of Intervention the complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented into botanicals, acupuncture, mind, body & yoga and magnetic intervention. These botanicals herbs are further bifurcated into ayurveda, naturopathy and homeopathy. The Mind, Body, and Yoga is also further segmented into yoga, meditation, energy healing, chakra healing and hypnotherapy. On the basis of distribution method, the complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented into direct contact, e-training, and distance correspondence. On the basis of region the global complementary and alternative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Complementary and alternative medicines include application of conventional methods of medication for instance, usage of herbs and other mind and body healing methods, typically based on the belief and faith. Though, most of the methods usage of alternative medical treatment are not approved by any of the organization or regulatory bodies across the world. Numerous regulatory and bodies governments are putting efforts in discovery clinical support for incorporation of alternative treatments to aid improve the global complementary and alternative medicine market and treatment methods.

Many of the alternative therapies comprise of long time medications and typically used for chronic illnesses and chronic pains. Current times have seen an increase in the numeral of studios and outlets in the form of start-ups and big firms delivering dietary herbal supplements and numerous other accessories needed for therapies. This trend is anticipated to increase the global complementary and alternative medicine market during the forecast timeframe.

The key players catering to the global complementary and alternative medicine market are Pure Encapsulations, Inc., Columbia Nutritional Inc., Nordic Naturals, Herbal Hills, Herb Pharm, Deepure Plus, and Helio USA Inc. There are numerous wellness institutes, such as Quantum Touch Inc., Iyengar Yoga Institute, The Healing Company, John Schumacher’s Unity Woods Yoga Center, and Yoga Tree. Product revolution and tie-ups with other companies are to remain major strategies of producers to be in the competitive. Progressions and inventions in therapies for instance magnetic interventions and acupuncture are projected to drive the growth of the market. Initiatives such as government of India promote an initiative named Ministry of AYUSH. The objective of this initiative is to promote alternative medicinal therapies are expected to bolster the development of the global complementary and alternative medicine market.

