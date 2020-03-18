Composite LPG Cylinders 2019 Global Market Analysis, Company Profiles and Industrial Overview Research Report Forecasting to 2025

Composite LPG Cylinders Market 2019

This report provides in depth study of "Composite LPG Cylinders Market" using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Composite LPG Cylinders Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Composite LPG Cylinderss have a huge variety of uses, most significantly domestic use. They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, including caravans, camping and barbecues. Moreover, they are employed across many different sectors such as boating, hot air balloons, construction, recreation, hospitality, agricultural, calefaction and fishing.

In the past several years, the global composite LPG cylinder market is relatively stable with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 9.86%. In 2015, the global actual production of composte LPG cylinder is about 5840 K Units, with a total capacity of nearly 7800K Units.

Due to the regulations in Europe and North America, the composite LPG cylinder industry is relatively concentrated, the manufacture technology of steel cylinder is highly mature, while the market of composite cylinder is in fast growth, which has been taking a noticeable market share for more than ten years. However, in China, the composite LPG cylinder is not that popular,

The composite LPG cylinder can be used in different fields, like home use and automotive, institutions & commercial applications, etc. Kitchen and domestic use is the largest application of composite LPG cylinder.

The two largest producers of LPG cylinder in the world are Hexagon Ragasco and Aburi Composites, which takes a combined share of 35.90% in 2015.

Due to the superior performance of composite LPG cylinder, the steel LPG cylinder must be replaced by composite LPG cylinder gradually. And with the development of technology, there will be better materials to be developed. So the current material also has the danger of replacement.

Global Composite LPG Cylinders market size will increase to 540 Million US$ by 2025, from 350 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Composite LPG Cylinders.

This report researches the worldwide Composite LPG Cylinders market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Composite LPG Cylinders breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hexagon Ragasco

Aburi Composites

Time Tech

Santek

Rubis Caribbean

Supreme

Composite Scandinavia

Gavenplast

RAD SANE HIDAJ

Sundarban Industrial Complex

Kolos

Metal Mate

EVAS

Composite LPG Cylinders Breakdown Data by Type

metal tank winding

composite material tank winding

Composite LPG Cylinders Breakdown Data by Application

Kitchen and Domestic Use

Industries

Institutions & Commercial

Composite LPG Cylinders Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Composite LPG Cylinders Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Composite LPG Cylinders Manufacturers

Composite LPG Cylinders Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Composite LPG Cylinders Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Composite LPG Cylinders Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Composite LPG Cylinders Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 metal tank winding

1.4.3 composite material tank winding

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Kitchen and Domestic Use

1.5.3 Industries

1.5.4 Institutions & Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Production

2.1.1 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Composite LPG Cylinders Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Composite LPG Cylinders Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Composite LPG Cylinders Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…..

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Hexagon Ragasco

8.1.1 Hexagon Ragasco Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.1.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Aburi Composites

8.2.1 Aburi Composites Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.2.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Time Tech

8.3.1 Time Tech Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.3.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Santek

8.4.1 Santek Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.4.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Rubis Caribbean

8.5.1 Rubis Caribbean Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.5.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Supreme

8.6.1 Supreme Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.6.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Composite Scandinavia

8.7.1 Composite Scandinavia Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.7.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Gavenplast

8.8.1 Gavenplast Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.8.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 RAD SANE HIDAJ

8.9.1 RAD SANE HIDAJ Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.9.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Sundarban Industrial Complex

8.10.1 Sundarban Industrial Complex Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Composite LPG Cylinders

8.10.4 Composite LPG Cylinders Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued….

