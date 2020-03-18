Computer Aided Detection Market Expected To Increase At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) is a clinically established tool that helps in the diagnosis or detection of cancers, cardiovascular and neurological diseases by assisting physicians in decreasing the false negative rate, detecting cancer at early stages, reducing the mortality rates caused due to cancer and other diseases, and improving inter and intra reader variability.

Additionally, CAD systems are extensively used to help physicians in numerous tasks that include providing a second opinion to the diagnostic and detection outcomes and automatically recognizing all non-calcified lesions doubted of malignancy at images. Currently with technological advancement, even a moderately trained physician has the same diagnostic skill like an experienced radiologist. CAD has also been used to increase the sensitivity of diagnostic imaging in cases of medical investigation and differential diagnostics.

The global computer aided detection market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on application, imaging modality and geography.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global computer aided detection market.

Global Computer Aided Detection Market: Key Segments

Based on application the global computer aided detection market is segmented into oncology and cardiovascular and neurological indications. The oncology segment is further classified into breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, liver cancer, bone and others.

The application segments have been analyzed based on incidence of diseases, awareness regarding early diagnosis and presence of key players in the region. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

According to imaging modality the global computer aided detection market is segmented into mammography, MRI, ultrasound imaging, tomosynthesis, CT and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Computer Aided Detection Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global computer aided detection market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles the major players in the market and provides various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major companies profiled in the computer aided detection market are Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, and Philips Healthcare are among others.

The global computer aided detection market has been segmented as follows:

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Application

Oncology Breast Cancer Lung Cancer Colorectal Cancer Prostate Cancer Liver Cancer Bone Cancer Others

Cardiovascular and Neurological Indications

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Imaging Modality

Mammography

MRI

Ultrasound Imaging

Tomosynthesis

CT

Others

Computer Aided Detection Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific Japan China Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



