Cottonseed Oil Market Expand with Significant CAGR During 2018-2028

This report provides forecast and analysis of the global cottonseed oil market. It provides estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2028 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (metric tons). The report also includes key macroeconomic indicators influencing the consumption of various food and beverage products, along with an outlook on cottonseed oil for the global market. It includes market growth drivers and challenges for the global cottonseed oil market, and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of the drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities for the cottonseed oil market. It also includes value chain analysis and opportunity analysis of the market.

Cottonseed oil is a multipurpose and flexible vegetable oil that does not require hydrogenation. Thus, it allows food manufacturers and restaurants to prepare healthy trans-free foods with cottonseed oil. Cottonseed oil is used in households/retail as an edible oil. It is widely used in food processing industries for the preparation of snacks, bakery products, confections, and other processed and packaged food and beverage products. Cottonseed oil has a 2:1 ratio of polyunsaturated to saturated fatty acids. Its profile for fatty acid generally consists of around 69% unsaturated fatty acids, 52% polyunsaturated, 18% monounsaturated, and around 26% saturated fatty acids. Cottonseed oil is available as organic-certified, as well as conventional variants, and is used in various end uses such as industrial, retail/households, and by the foodservice industry. Cottonseed oil can be obtained from either genetically-modified cotton or non-genetically modified cotton.

In order to provide the users of this report with a comprehensive view of the cottonseed oil market, we have included a detailed competitiveness analysis and key players in the cottonseed oil market with their strategy overview. A dashboard view of the entire landscape provides a detailed comparison of cottonseed oil manufacturers on metrics such as total revenue, operating segments, operating regions, product offerings, and key differentiators. The study encompasses cottonseed oil market attractiveness analysis by segments such as nature, raw material, end use, packaging, distribution channel, and region.

The report includes cottonseed oil market company profiles and the revenue generated from the companies across North America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. By end use, the global cottonseed oil market is segmented into industrial, food service providers, and retail/households. Also, the industrial segment is further broken down into food processing industry, cosmetics & personal care, and others. Analysis for the consumption of cottonseed oil in the food processing industry is further divided into bakery & confectionery; sauces, spreads, & dressings; shortenings/margarine; and others. Furthermore, on the basis of nature, the global cottonseed oil market is segmented into organic and conventional. On the basis of raw material, the global cottonseed oil market is segmented into genetically-modified cotton and non-genetically-modified cotton. On the basis of packaging, the cottonseed oil market is segmented into bulk and retail. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as direct sales/B2B and indirect sales/B2C. The B2C segment is further sub-divided into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, traditional groceries, and online retail channels.

For the estimation of market size of cottonseed oil, cotton production in various regions/countries were taken into account, along with the production of various cotton by-products. Yield of cottonseed oil was then estimated based on different methods of extraction. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, consumption of cottonseed oil was taken into consideration. Regional production as well as the consumption of cottonseed oil was considered for market sizing. The average utilization of cottonseed oil across different end use applications were analyzed, including industrial, foodservice providers, and retail. This was cross-validated with the market share of cottonseed oil within the overall oilseeds market. The prices of cottonseed oil have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for cottonseed oil.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global cottonseed oil market. Some of the major companies operating in the global cottonseed oil market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Louis Dreyfus Company, Wilmar International Ltd., Bunge Limited, Gabani Industries Ltd., PYCO Industries, Inc., Oilseeds International, Ltd., The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd., and Matangi Cotton Industries.

Global Cottonseed Oil Market Segmentation on the Basis of Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Cottonseed Oil Market Segmentation on the Basis of Raw Material

Genetically Modified Cotton

Non-genetically Modified Cotton

Global Cottonseed Oil Market Segmentation on the Basis of End Use

Industrial

Food Processing Industry

Bakery & Confectionery

Sauces, Spreads, & Dressings

Shortenings/Margarine

Others

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Food Service Providers

Retail/Households

Global Cottonseed Oil Market Segmentation on the Basis of Packaging

Bulk

Retail

Pouches

Cans

Tins

Global Cottonseed Oil Market Segmentation on the Basis of Distribution Channel

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Traditional Groceries

Online Retail

