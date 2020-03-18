Counter Bags Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017-2027

The number of supermarkets and retail stores is growing worldwide. The tough competition in this market is pushing retail and super market chains to invest on brand awareness, packaging etc. Counter bags are a type of bags which are used by retail stores or supermarkets at their counters to pack customer purchased items. The companies logo or brands name can be printed for promotional purpose. These are made of paper, plastic, jute, and others. These bags come in wide variety of colors, shapes, and designs. Usage of these bags ranges from packing a bundle of books or readymade cloth to packing pharmaceuticals at a pharmacy or meat at a butcher shop. Counter bags are flexible in nature.

Counter Bags: Market Dynamics

In today’s competitive market, brand or company promotion to achieve sales is the main concern of retail shops and super markets. Customer convenience is the other objective. In meeting these objectives counter bags play a vital role. E.g. at a butcher shop it should be convenient for a customer to carry the package without losing the freshness of the meat. So self-seal transparent High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) counter bags can be a perfect choice.

In same way to pack prescriptions at a pharmacy, a block bottom paper counter bag can be a good choice. Company names, brand names and symbols representing category of products and other features can be printed on counter bags. Maintaining the freshness and shelf life of meat, bakery products, flowers and other biodegradable products is important concern of stores. This factor can be an opportunity for a key player in the counter bags packaging market to provide a competitive edge by differentiating his products. This can also be a threat because it requires higher investments in manufacturing, innovation and R&D. Manufacturer of a counter bags can negotiate and ask for higher prices from his customers because these are clearly custom made by printing, labeling and providing other features.

Volatility in commodity market prices making prices of raw material more fluctuating. This makes manufacturers have large inventories, so manufacturer have to bear higher inventory costs. The manufacturer can also enter into long term contracts with his raw material suppliers, but it can result in opportunity loss. Increased competition and substituent products in counter bags packaging market, influences the manufacturers of counter bags to heavily invest in innovation, R&D and exploration. This higher capital expenditure can disturb cash flows and EBITDA of the firm.

Counter Bags: Market Segmentation

On the basis of application counter bags packaging market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, homecare, personal care, cosmetics and others. On the basis of packaging material, counter bags market segmented into paper, plastic and others. On the basis of manufacturing, counter bags packaging market can be segmented into make to order (MTO) and make to stock (MTS) market.

Request Report for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-4418

Application segments food & beverages and pharmaceuticals expected to create higher demand for counter bags market. The reason is increasing consumption power and competition in these segments. In pharmacies, paper counter bags are extensively used to pack prescriptions. In food & beverages market plastic counter bags are extensively used.

Counter Bags Market: Regional outlook

Counter bags market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. North America, Eastern and Western Europe collectively represents higher demand for counter bags. The reason for this is growing number of retail stores and supermarkets in these regions. Changing lifestyle, increased per capita income and consumption power in APEJ and Latin America is driving the demand for counter bags. Manufacturers are exploring innovative options to make the counter bags look more reliable and attractive, which positively impact the sales of counter bags.

Counter Bags Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global counter bags packaging market are BAF Printers (1962) Ltd., Sirane Ltd., Welton Bibby & Baron, Delpac Limited, Tingue, Brown & Co., Rx Systems, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, type of product and applications.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights : Detailed overview of parent market,Changing market dynamics in the industry,In-depth market segmentation,Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value,Recent industry trends and developments,Competitive landscape,Strategies of key players and products offered,Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth,A neutral perspective on market performance,Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.