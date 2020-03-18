Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Rising Trends and Demands In healthcare Industry 2018-2026

Deep brain stimulation (DBS) device, often described as brain pacemaker, aids in alleviating symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD). The device is implanted at one of the three FDA approved brain sites to block the electrical signals from these sites to the brain. The three FDA approved targeted brain sites are ventrointermedialis (VIM) nucleus of the thalamus, subthalamic nucleus (STN), and globus pallidus pars interna (GPi). DBS surgery is performed on patient’s suffering from Parkinson’s disease for at least four years, and are on medications albeit with motor complications. Though there are other surgical options such as thalamotomy and pallidotomy, deep brain stimulation is the most preferred option, as it does not involve tissue destruction and is a reversible surgical treatment.

Market Dynamics

Aging increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Thus, growing geriatric population is a major factor driving demand for deep brain stimulation devices. Though drug therapies are available for treating these diseases, surgical procedures are recommended in later stages of the condition. Furthermore, deep brain stimulation devices reduce the side effects and improves patient condition by reducing incidence of tremors. Patients are inclined towards adoption of minimally invasive procedures, as these require low healing time and leave behind minimal scars. Surgeons too prefer such procedures as it significantly reduces risk element from accidental damage to surrounding tissue. This is another factor fueling demand for deep brain stimulation devices globally. However, as these devices need to be implanted in the brain, it is extremely challenging and in turn reduces acceptance of DBS devices among patients.

Rising incidence rate of Parkinson’s disease is expected to fuel the deep brain stimulation devices market growth

According to the Parkinson’s disease Foundation, as of 2016, over 10 million people are suffering from Parkinson’s disease globally. The findings published by the organization showed that incidence rate of PD increases with age and only 4% of people were diagnosed with PD before the age of 50 years. According to the Parkinson’s disease Foundation, incidence rate of PD in the U.S is as high as 60,000 each year. According to Parkinson’s Australia Inc., around 11,544 new cases of PD were diagnosed in Australia in 2014 and as per the statistics released by Parkinson Canada, the number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease in Canada is expected to increase to over 163,700 by 2031 (double than the prevalence in 2011). Therefore, increasing incidence of PD across the globe is projected to drive the deep brain stimulation devices market growth.

Market Taxonomy

This report segments the global deep brain stimulation devices market on the basis of application and geography. Applications of deep brain stimulation devices are Parkinson’s disease, essential tremor, dystonia, and others. For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global market has been divided into key geographical regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and Middle East. Each of these regions is further segmented on the basis of major countries for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Key Players:

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Inc., St. Jude Medical Inc., Cyberonics Inc., Neuronetics

