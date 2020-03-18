Defoamers Market Progresses For Huge Profits During 2017-2025

Defoamers, or antifoaming agents, are chemical additives that reduce and hamper the formation of foam in industrial processes. Defoamers are generally insoluble in the foaming medium and possess surface active properties. They offer low viscosity and spread rapidly on the foamy surface. This is an essential characteristic of defoamers. Defoamers have an affinity toward air-liquid surfaces, where they threaten the foam lamellas. This results in the rupture of air bubbles and breakdown of the surface foam.

Defoamers play a crucial role in pulp and paper mills, as they help lower the problem of foam. Defoamers also hamper the formation of foam. They are surface active agents such as esters or amides of fatty acids and PE glycols. Various types of issues occur due to the build-up of foam in paper mills. These include difficulties in formation of paper, creation of deposits, development of bacteria, and drainage problems. Furthermore, the effectiveness of pump is also hampered. Defoamers improve drainage in kraft pulp stock and sulfite stock in pulp mills. Usage of defoamers leads to reduced paper breaking, thus improving paper machine operation effectiveness. Defoamers facilitate lower steam consumption. This helps save energy and costs. These properties are anticipated to drive the defoamers market.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2820

Demand for defoamers is currently high in water treatment and food & beverages segments. However, the demand for defoamers in paints & coatings and metalworking fluids segments is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. The paints & coatings industry has been expanding significantly due to the shift in demand toward decorative paints. The metalworking fluids sector is also estimated to remain lucrative during the next few years. Inclination toward innovative products and a constant focus on process R&D are factors driving the demand for specialty chemicals including certain additives and softeners.

Major multinational companies with high production capacities dominate the global defoamers market. These prominent companies have an advantage due to their presence across the value chain, as compared to other manufacturers of defoamers. Large players are highly integrated, which helps reduce production costs and gain a competitive edge in the market. Key players focus on exclusive agreements, strategic acquisitions, and mergers & joint ventures in order to enhance their market share and serve diverse industries. Usage of defoamers has increased across the globe due to the presence of manufacturers of sophisticated defoamer products and high performance of these products.

The report analyzes and forecasts the market for defoamers at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global defoamers market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for defoamers during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the defoamers market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global defoamers market. The Porter’s Five Forces model for the defoamers market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global defoamers market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for defoamers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual end-user industry segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global defoamers market. Key players profiled in the global defoamers market include Kemira Oyj, Wacker Chemie AG (silicon), DuPont, DyStar Group, BASF S.E., Clariant AG, PMC Group, and Solvay S.A. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, financial details, etc.

The report provides the estimated market size of defoamers for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global size of the defoamers market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user industry, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and end-user industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Defoamers Market – Product Analysis

Oil-based Defoamers

Water-based Defoamers

Silicone-based Defoamers

Others (including Polymer-based and Powder-based Defoamers)

Defoamers Market – End-user Industry Analysis

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Metal Working

Others (including Automotive, Printing Inks, Detergents, Construction, etc.)

Defoamers Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Iran Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares from 2016 to 2025 at global as well as regional level, in terms of product and end-user industry segments

It also provides detailed country analysis and forecast for key countries and rest of every regions with respect to different segments

Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and Value Chain Analysis, which includes integration between market players; along with identification of potential key customers for the defoamers market

The report further analyze various market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends and emerging applications

It also comprises detailed pricing analysis with respect to products, end-user industries, and regions

It includes regional and county level production output, coupled with an understanding of the demand-supply scenario

Competition Landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, channels, and competition matrix for key players

Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2820