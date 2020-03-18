Dental Lab Market Component, End User, Key Vendors With Ivoclar, Planmeca, Vivadent AG, And More
Global Dental Lab Market is expected to reach USD 43.08 billion by 2025, from USD 32.56 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
- Danaher
- Zimmer Biomet
- 3M
- Ultradent Products, Inc.
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- GC Corporation
- Planmeca
- Septodont Holding
- BEGO GmbH & Co. KG
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- VITA Zahnfabrik.
- SHOFU DENTAL
- VOCO GmbH , and Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.
- Dentsply Sirona.
- Knight Dental Design
Others are 1st Dental Laboratories plc, Attenborough iDent Dental Lab, Champlain Dental Lab Inc., National Dentex Labs., A-dec Inc., Dental Services Group, DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd, Blackfish Industries Co., Ltd, Shenzhen Jiayuanmei Dental Lab Co., Ltd, J & H Dental Lab, Dentsma Science and Technology Co.,Ltd, Shengda Dental Lab, China Master Dental Office Co.,Ltd, Qili Dental Department Technology Co.Ltd, Suzhou Same Dental Medical Co.,Ltd and among others. The global dental lab market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of dental lab market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
In 2018, Integrated DNA Technologies (“IDT”) announced that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire IDT. Under this agreement IDT was standalone operating company and brand within Danaher’s Life Sciences platform. By this acquisition company further enhanced their growth profile and continue to create long term customer value.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In 2018, Garreco expanded dental laboratory business with the acquisition of Pemaco.This acquisition was provide dealers and lab technician’s access to the entire garreco line product including acrylics, abrasives, and rotary.
- In 2014, Henry Schein, Inc announced acquisition of Lincoln Dental Supply. By this acquisition company was expand distribution business.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising geriatric population.
- Increasing prevalence of edentulous.
- Growing dental tourism.
- Rising incidence of dental diseases.
- Increasing outsourcing of customization and fabrication of restorative and prosthetic product in dental laboratories.
- High cost of dental material.
Market Segmentation: Global Dental Lab Market
The global dental lab market is segmented based on material, equipment, type and geographical segments.
- Based on material, the market is segmented into
- Indirect restorative materials
- Other indirect restorative materials
- Based on indirect restorative materials, the market is segmented into metal-ceramics, ceramics.
- Based on ceramics, the market is further segmented into
- Traditional all-ceramics
- CAD/CAM ceramics
- Based on CAD/CAM ceramics, the market is further segmented into zirconia, glass ceramics.
- Based on other indirect restorative materials the market is further segmented into resins, non-ceramics.
- Based on equipment the market is segmented into
- Dental milling equipment
- Dental scanners furnaces
- Dental articulators
- Based on type, the market is segmented into
- Dental bridges
- Dental crown
- Dental crowns & bridges
- Porcelain-fused-to-metal
- Traditional all-ceramics
- Resins
- Full-cast material
- Cad/cam ceramics dentures
- Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global dental lab market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.
- Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, dental lab market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level.
- All products covered in the dental lab market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
