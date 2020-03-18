Dicyandiamide Market Is Expected To Expand At High CAGR During The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Dicyandiamide is extremely reactive, odorless, white powder that is used as an intermediate for production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and a diverse range of guanidine salts. Pharmaceutical grade is a prominently used dicyandiamide grade. The other types of dicyandiamide grades include electronic grade, industrial grade, and others. Other grades primarily consist of ultra-micronized grade and other standard grades. The pharmaceutical grade segment dominated the dicyandiamide marketin 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific dominated the dicyandiamide market in terms of volume and revenue, and is likely to remain the dominant region during the period of forecast.

Increasing use of dicyandiamide for pharmaceutical and epoxy laminates application is one of the factors for the anticipated increase in demand for dicyandiamide. Also, the rising diabetic population across the globe has created a need for anti-diabetic drugs, which is anticipated to drive demand for dicyandiamide during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for dicyandiamide at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global dicyandiamide market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for dicyandiamide during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the dicyandiamide market at the global and regional level.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global dicyandiamide market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the dicyandiamide market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grades and application are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global dicyandiamide market by segmenting it in terms of grade and application. In terms of grade, the dicyandiamide market can be classified into electronic, industrial, pharmaceutical, and others. In terms of application, the market can be segmented into pharmaceuticals, epoxy laminates, slow-release fertilizers, flame retardants, dye fixing, water treatment, and others. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and forecast demand for dicyandiamide in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual market size of dicyandiamide for 2017 and estimated market size for 2018 with forecast for the next eight years. The global dicyandiamide market has been provided in terms volume and revenue. Market volume has been defined in tons and revenue in US$ Mn. Market numbers have been estimated based on grade and application of dicyandiamide. Market volume and size have been provided in terms of global, regional, and country level markets.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global dicyandiamide market. Key players in the Dicyandiamide market are AlzChem Group AG, Ningxia Darong Industry Group Co., Ltd., Ningxia Jiafeng Chemicals Co., Ltd., Ningxia Yinglite Chemical Co., Ltd., Ningxia Blue-White-Black Activated Carbon Co. Ltd., Ningxia Sunnyfield Chemical Co. Ltd., and Shizuishan Pengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global dicyandiamide market has been segmented as follows:

Dicyandiamide Market: by grade type

Electronic Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Dicyandiamide Market: by application

Pharmaceuticals

Epoxy Laminates

Slow-release Fertilizers

Flame Retardants

Dye Fixing

Water Treatment

Others (gun powder, air bags, paper sizing, etc.)

Dicyandiamide Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy France Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

China is the largest manufacturing and exporting country for dicyandiamide

Only one manufacturer has a dicyandiamide manufacturing facility outside Asia

Pharmaceutical is the major application segment for dicyandiamide

Pharmaceutical and industrial are the key types of grades for dicyandiamide during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period

The market in India is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period

