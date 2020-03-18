Digital Health Market Trending Technologies, Business Developments, Innovations, Key Players and Forecast 2018 to 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting has announced the addition of the “Digital Health Market (By Technology – Telehealth, Apps, Health Analytics, mHealth, Digital Health Systems, Market By Components- Hardware, Software, Services) – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026” report to their offering.

The Digital Health Market Industry Report 2018 is an in depth study analyzing the current state of the Digital Health Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, market segmentation, end-use applications and industry chain analysis. The study on Digital Health Market provides analysis of China market covering the industry trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in China market, their company profiles, product portfolio, capacity, production, and company financials. In addition, report also provides upstream raw material analysis and downstream demand analysis along with the key development trends and sales channel analysis. Research study on Digital Health Market also discusses the opportunity areas for investors.

Download Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/874

Market Players:

Some of the major players in the market are AT&T Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Aruba Networks, Inc., Apple Inc., Alcatel-Lucent Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., AirStrip Technologies LP, Cerner Corporation, Symantec Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Siemens Healthcare Epic Systems Corp., Qualcomm, Inc., and Philips Healthcare.

The Major Market Segments of Global Digital Health Market are as below:

Market Segmentation

Market by Technology

Telehealth Activity Monitoring LTC Monitoring Video Consultation Remote Medication Management Others

Health Analytics

mHealth

BP Monitor

Pulse Oximeter

Glucose Meter

Sleep Apnea Monitors

Neurological Monitors

Others

Digital Health Systems

Others

Market By Components

Hardware

Software

Services

Market By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA



View Full [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/digital-health-market

TABLE OF CONTENT

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Digital Health

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Digital Health Market by Technology

1.2.2.1. Global Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Technology (2015-2026)

1.2.2.2. Global Digital Health Market Revenue Share by Technology in 2017

1.2.2.3. Telehealth

1.2.2.4. Health Analytics

1.2.2.5. mHealth

1.2.2.6. BP Monitor

1.2.2.7. Pulse Oximeter

1.2.2.8. Glucose Meter

1.2.2.9. Sleep Apnea Monitors

1.2.2.10. Neurological Monitors

1.2.2.11. Digital Health Systems

1.2.2.12. Others

1.2.3. Digital Health Market By Components

1.2.3.1. Global Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Components (2015-2026)

1.2.3.2. Global Digital Health Market Revenue Share By Components in 2017

1.2.3.3. Hardware

1.2.3.4. Software

1.2.3.5. Services

1.2.3.6. Others

1.2.4. Digital Health Market by Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2015-2026)

1.2.4.2. North America Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.3. Europe Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2017

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Digital Health Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Digital Health Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Digital Health Major Manufacturers in 2017

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Digital Health Major Manufacturers in 2017

CHAPTER 4. Digital Health MARKET by Technology

4.1. Global Digital Health Revenue by Technology

4.2. Telehealth

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3. Health Analytics

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4. mHealth

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5. BP Monitor

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6. Pulse Oximeter

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7. Glucose Meter

4.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8. Sleep Apnea Monitors

4.8.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9. Neurological Monitors

4.9.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.9.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10. Digital Health Systems

4.10.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.10.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.11. Others

4.11.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

4.11.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Digital Health MARKET By Components

5.1. Global Digital Health Revenue By Components

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Digital Health MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.2. North America Digital Health Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Digital Health Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5. Mexico

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Digital Health MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Digital Health Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Digital Health MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Digital Health Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Digital Health MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Digital Health Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4. Argentina

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST Digital Health MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East Digital Health Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

10.3. Saudi Arabia

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4. UAE

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. AFRICA Digital Health MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Africa Digital Health Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.2. Africa Digital Health Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2015 & 2026 (%)

11.3. South Africa

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4. Egypt

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast by Technology, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Components, 2015 – 2026 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. AT&T Inc.

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Aruba Networks, Inc.

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Apple Inc.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Alcatel-Lucent Corporation

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. AirStrip Technologies LP

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Cerner Corporation

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Symantec Corporation

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Cisco Systems, Inc.

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Siemens Healthcare Epic Systems Corp.

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

12.12. Qualcomm, Inc.

12.12.1. Company Snapshot

12.12.2. Overview

12.12.3. Financial Overview

12.12.4. Product Portfolio

12.12.5. Key Developments

12.12.6. Strategies

12.13. Philips Healthcare

12.13.1. Company Snapshot

12.13.2. Overview

12.13.3. Financial Overview

12.13.4. Product Portfolio

12.13.5. Key Developments

12.13.6. Strategies

12.14. Others

12.14.1. Company Snapshot

12.14.2. Overview

12.14.3. Financial Overview

12.14.4. Product Portfolio

12.14.5. Key Developments

12.14.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

Would like to place an order or any question, please feel free to contact at [email protected] | +1 407 915 4157

The report is readily available and can be dispatched immediately after payment confirmation.

To Purchase this Premium [email protected] https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/874

About Us:

Acumen Research and Consulting (ARC) is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.