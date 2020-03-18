DNA Synthesis Market Emerging Trends & Growing Popularity

DNA synthesis is the natural creation of nucleic acid strands through the process of DNA replication. Artificially, they are synthesized using genetic engineering and enzyme chemistry in the laboratory to be used for various applications such as therapeutic, diagnostics as well as academic and industrial research. DNA synthesis services provided by different companies varies greatly by the cost of per base pair, error rates, lengths, throughput, etc. DNA synthesis market further includes the oligonucleotide synthesis and gene synthesis which has various end users such as agricultural science, food science, antibody discovery, immunology, cancer research, infectious disease, synthetic biology. Market for the therapeutic applications is mostly distributed only among the biopharmaceutical industries which is driven by their continuous research in the respective domain.

The market for DNA synthesis got the surge form Human Genome Project leading to several advancements in the technological processes for production and reduces the time of production which made possible the synthesis of high throughput custom nucleotides. Nowadays, it is possible to do the customizations and get the required sequence online and at required time. The commercial availability of DNA synthesis machines has also a great impact in the synthesis services market.

DNA Synthesis Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing number of research & developments in the field of genomics and next generation sequencing supports the market growth of DNA synthesis services over the globe. The growing numbers of mergers and collaborations by the market players also strengthening the market growth. Along with this, the developments in the synthetic biology segment promotes the market progression of DNA synthesis services. A robust growth in the oligonucleotide therapeutic segment as antisense oligos, siRNAs, miRNA inhibitors and mimics also supports the market growth of DNA synthesis for the commercial end. However, cuts in the federal fundings for the research purpose, stringent regulatory requirements in the therapeutic applications for DNA also limits the market to expand across the globe.

DNA Synthesis Market: Segmentation

Segmentation by Service Type:

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Universal Oligonucleotide Synthesis Custom Oligonucleotide Synthesis

Gene Synthesis Custom Gene Synthesis Gene Library Synthesis



Segmentation by Application:

Research and Development Academic Industrial

Diagnosis

Therapeutics

Segmentation by End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

DNA Synthesis Market: Overview

Companies involved in the DNA synthesis services market are involved in continuous updation of their manufacturing technologies for high throughput synthesis with cost control. Recently, Twist biosciences also gathered $82 million investment from Illumina for developing a new technology platform for synthesizing DNA on silicon. These market players are also focusing on their brand improvement and market penetration by focusing on their sales force, geographical expansion as well as expansion of manufacturing facilities.

Moreover, synthetic DNA costs are anticipated to decrease owing to the introduction of advanced technology. Intensifying competition in the synthetic biology services also leads to price reduction per base pair. However, the multi-billion dollar PCR industry constantly supports the market growth of DNA synthesis services. With the increasing outsourcing services for the life science research activities, the market has huge potential of growth opportunities. The availability of research funds also had a great impact in the DNA synthesis market size and growth rate in different regions over the globe.

DNA Synthesis Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, North America leads the market for DNA synthesis services owing to the high requirement in the academic research as well as biopharmaceutical industries for research and therapeutic production. This is followed by the Western Europe region supported by the high availability of research fundings in universities and commercial availability of therapeutic drugs made of DNA active pharmaceutical ingredients. Eastern Europe region shares a low market share and slow growth rate comparatively to other regions over the forecast period. Asia Pacific region represents the significant growth rate in the DNA synthesis market with highest market growth in research applications. Recent trends shows China to be leading the market in the region in terms of market size as well as growth rate. Latin America and Middle East & Africa has been observed the least market share over the forecast period.

DNA Synthesis Market Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the DNA Synthesis market includes Bioneer Corporation, IBA GmbH, Eurofins Scientific, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Eton Bioscience, Inc., GenScript Biotech Corporation, Eurogentec, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Quintara Biosciences and others.