Dynamic Volt VAR Control Architecture Market Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2019 – 2025

Volt-VAR Control or VVC refers to the process of managing voltage levels and reactive power (VAR) throughout the power distribution systems. These two quantities are related, because as reactive power flows over an inductive line (and all lines have some inductance) that line sees a voltage drop. VVC encompasses devices that purposely inject reactive power into the grid to alter the size of that voltage drop, in addition to equipment that more directly controls voltage.

Beyond maintaining a stable voltage profile, VVC has potential benefits for the ampacity (current-carrying capacity) of power lines. There could be loads that contain reactive components like capacitors and inductors (such as electric motors) that strain the grid. This is because the reactive portion of these loads causes them to draw more current than an otherwise comparable, purely resistive load would draw. The extra current can result in heating up of equipment like transformers, conductors, etc. which might then need resizing to carry the total current. An ideal power system needs to control current flow by carefully planning the production, absorption and flow of reactive power at all levels in the system.

The global Dynamic Volt VAR Control Architecture market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Dynamic Volt VAR Control Architecture volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Dynamic Volt VAR Control Architecture market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

GE

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Silver Spring Network

Eaton

Beckwith Electric

Advanced Control Systems

S&C Electric

Varentec

Gridco Systems

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Volt VAR Control

Distribution Voltage Optimization

Conservation Voltage Reduction

Distribution Volt VAR Control

Other

Segment by Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

