Electronics Adhesives Market Landscape Is Pegged To Expand A Year On Year Over 2017 – 2020

Adhesives are substances used to bind two or more surfaces or components together. Specialty adhesives possess specific features that render them useful for specific high-value applications across a multitude of industries. Electronics adhesives are one such specialty adhesives used for the assembly and packaging of electronics in industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, and medical devices. The rising demand for electronics devices across the globe has resulted in the increasing demand for adhesives with specific properties and characteristics suitable to the intended application.

The report carefully examines the global electronics adhesives market from 2017 to 2020, the forecast period. The key economic, consumer, geographical, and socio-political trends observed in the market, the forces of supply and demand, the drivers and restraints, and the impact of these factors have all been evaluated in this publication.

The report is designed to offer clients valuable and actionable insights on the global electronics adhesives market. The objective and accurate information provided in this study guide readers in making crucial decisions for the future of their businesses. The key opportunities that lie ahead have also been highlighted, serving as the perfect tool for shareholders.

Get To Know Discount On This Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/check-discount/2882

For the purpose of this study, the global electronics adhesives market has been reviewed based on product type, end use, material type, and geography.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Segmentations

The electronics adhesives market has been segmented based on type of material into epoxy, polyurethane, silicone, acrylic, and others. By product type, the electronics adhesives market includes UV cured, thermally conductive, electrically conductive, and others. The major applications of electronics adhesives include encapsulation, conformal coating, wire tacking, and surface mounting. Conformal coating and surface mounting are the two leading application segments, together accounting for a share of 61.4% by the end of the forecast period.

The global electronics adhesives market has been divided on the basis of region into North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the most promising market for electronics adhesives and this region is poised to expand at a 10% CAGR during the forecast period. The surging production of consumer electronics in countries such as India, South Korea, Japan, and China has greatly contributed toward the growth of the APAC electronics adhesives market.

Global Electronics Adhesives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global market for electronics adhesives is primarily driven by the growing usage of electronics components across several applications such as automotive, consumer electronics, medical devices, imaging devices, and aircraft. The rising use of connected devices and the growing trend of miniaturization of electronic devices have also driven the demand for electronics adhesives. Other factors supporting the electronics adhesives market include the rise in disposable income, changing lifestyle, and the surging consumption of automated appliances. Enterprise electronics are likely to generate the highest revenue by the end of the forecast period while electronic appliances are expected to fuel the market in terms of volume.

On the flip side, strict government regulations curbing VOC emissions and the volatility in feedstock prices threaten to hamper the growth of the electronics adhesives market.

The key players studied in the report are Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Co KgaA, H.B. Fuller Company, 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, and Dow Corning.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/2882