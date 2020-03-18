Fabric Conditioner Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025

Fabric conditioner is a constituent added to clothes during the washing process to make them softer and more durable. The chemicals in these products also remove stains and prevent the fabric from developing static electricity, extending the life of the garment. A fabric conditioner functions by depositing a lubricating chemical on the fabric, which imparts it softness, reduces static cling, and maintains the shape of the garment. Most conditioning products contain added fragrances. Fabric conditioners are available in various forms such as liquids, crystals, capsules, sprays, and sheets.

The rinse cycle fabric softeners (RCFS) accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the growing adoption of RCFS among consumers is its cost-effectiveness as it is thicker than the regular ones and uses less product to achieve better results.

The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounted for the majority market share and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the growing preference for hypermarkets and supermarkets is the availability of wide variety of products, effective point of purchase display, discounts, and other promotional offers.

The global Fabric Conditioner market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Fabric Conditioner volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fabric Conditioner market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

