Face Make-up Market : Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025

According to this market study report, the foundation segment dominates the face make-up market. Foundation is available in various forms such as cream, liquid, mousse, or powder, which helps to cover under-eye circles, dark spots, pores, and blemishes, and gives the skin a uniform finish. Consumers mostly prefer products that do not contain preservatives.

The Americas accounted for approximately 35% of the market share. The growth of this market in the Americas is driven by the demand for concealers and other face make-up products such as contouring products, sculpting kits, highlighters, and primers. The influence of social media and the rapid popularity of the selfie trend have augmented the interest in beauty products, particularly among teenagers.

The global Face Make-up market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Face Make-up volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Face Make-up market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

L’Oreal

LVMH

Shiseido

Coty

Estee Lauder

Amway

Aveda

Avon Products

BABOR

Chanel

Clarins

Kao

Lotus Herbals

Mary Kay

Natura

Nature Republic

O Boticario

Oriflame

Revlon

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Blush

Bronzer

Concealer

Foundation

Face Powder

Other

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Department Stores

Specialty Retailers

Pharmacy and Drugstores

Other

