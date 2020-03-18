Face Oils Market Research Report and Outlook by QYResearch 2019 – 2025

Face oil provides hydration, moisturization, anti-ageing benefits, blemish clearing benefits and skin repair among others.

The anti-aging beauty oils segment accounted for the majority of market shares and is expected to lead in the market during the estimated period. The increasing demand from the aging population will contribute to this segment’s growth. Anti-aging beauty oil products offer benefits such as enhancing the renewal of the skin’s outer layer, which is leading to their increasing popularity and adoption.

In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market. The US is the highest revenue contributing country in the region owing to the increase in sales of cleansing and premium skincare oils. Moreover, this region has the presence of established vendors that aggressively pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies to drive sales in face oils category. The major markets in this region are the US, Mexico, and Canada in North America and Brazil in Latin America, among which the US is the largest market for face oil products. The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics and brands in the US is contributing to this market’s growth in the country.

The global Face Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Face Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Face Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Beiersdorf

Estee Lauder

L’Oreal

P&G

Shiseido

Amway

Avon Products

Burberry

Chanel

Chatters Canada

Clarins

Combe

Conair

Coty

Edgewell Personal Care

Henkel

Helen of Troy Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

LVMH

Marchesa

Markwins Beauty Products

Mary Kay

O Boticario

Revlon

Tom’s of Maine

TONI&GUY

Unilever

World Hair Cosmetics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Anti-Aging Beauty Oils

Facial Cleansing Oils

Face Moisturizing Oils

Pre-Shave Oils

Other

Segment by Application

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Department Stores

Specialty Retailers

Pharmacy and Drugstores

Other

