Face Oils Market Research Report and Outlook by QYResearch 2019 – 2025
Face oil provides hydration, moisturization, anti-ageing benefits, blemish clearing benefits and skin repair among others.
The anti-aging beauty oils segment accounted for the majority of market shares and is expected to lead in the market during the estimated period. The increasing demand from the aging population will contribute to this segment’s growth. Anti-aging beauty oil products offer benefits such as enhancing the renewal of the skin’s outer layer, which is leading to their increasing popularity and adoption.
In terms of geography, the Americas accounted for the largest market share and will continue to dominate the market. The US is the highest revenue contributing country in the region owing to the increase in sales of cleansing and premium skincare oils. Moreover, this region has the presence of established vendors that aggressively pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies to drive sales in face oils category. The major markets in this region are the US, Mexico, and Canada in North America and Brazil in Latin America, among which the US is the largest market for face oil products. The growing demand for natural and organic cosmetics and brands in the US is contributing to this market’s growth in the country.
The global Face Oils market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Face Oils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Face Oils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Beiersdorf
Estee Lauder
L’Oreal
P&G
Shiseido
Amway
Avon Products
Burberry
Chanel
Chatters Canada
Clarins
Combe
Conair
Coty
Edgewell Personal Care
Henkel
Helen of Troy Limited
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
LVMH
Marchesa
Markwins Beauty Products
Mary Kay
O Boticario
Revlon
Tom’s of Maine
TONI&GUY
Unilever
World Hair Cosmetics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Anti-Aging Beauty Oils
Facial Cleansing Oils
Face Moisturizing Oils
Pre-Shave Oils
Other
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Department Stores
Specialty Retailers
Pharmacy and Drugstores
Other
