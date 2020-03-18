Facial Care Products Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025
Facial care products include day creams, night creams, masks, serums, cleansers, and toners. These products are used to enhance the skin quality, rejuvenate the cells, prevent wrinkles, and brighten the skin.
The creams and moisturizers segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 64% of the total revenue share. This segment includes moisturizing creams and lotions, night creams, BB and CC creams, tinted moisturizers, eye creams, neck creams, lip balms and moisturizers, face serum, and anti-aging creams.
The APAC dominated the global facial care products market and accounted for close to 39% of the market share. Factors such as rising disposable income and growing awareness of the availability and functions of facial skin care products will drive the facial products market in the region.
The global Facial Care Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Facial Care Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Facial Care Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/974341/global-facial-care-products-competitive-market
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
L’Oreal
Estee Lauder
P&G
Johnson & Johnson
Shiseido
Unilever
Amway
Chanel
LVMH
Clarins Group
Conair
Coty
Avon
AmorePacific
Revlon
Kose
Mentholatum
Skin Food
The Face Shop
Lotus Herbals
Mary Kay
Missha
Nature Republic
Oriflame
Rachel K Cosmetics
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Creams and Moisturizers
Sunscreen and Sun Protection Products
Cleansers
Facial Wipes
Masks
Scrubs
Other
Segment by Application
Hypermarkets
Supermarkets
Department Stores
Specialist Retailers
Pharmacies and Drugstores
Other
Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/974341/global-facial-care-products-competitive-market