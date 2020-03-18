Facial Serum Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2019

This report studies the Facial Serum market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A cosmetic serum is usually a water-based, non-greasy, and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances. Serums can also be oil-based but have an oil-free texture (owing to less concentration of oil in the formulation). The oil-free texture can help them to penetrate deeper.

The eye serums segment accounted for the largest market share. Eye serums provide several beneficial solutions against multiple signs of eye aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, and uneven skin tone.

The majority of the sales in the global facial serum market take place through specialty retail stores. This segment is the highest revenue generator among all channels of retail in the market. Consumers prefer specialty stores as these offer the required experience while shopping for cosmetics with the wide availability of product ranges.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Facial Serum in these regions, from 2013 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

L’Oreal

P&G

Beiersdorf

Estee lauder

Shiseido

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

LVMH

Amway

Avon Products

Conair

Coty

Clarins

Combe

Chanel

Henkel

Unilever

Revlon

Burberry

Cadiveu Professional USA

Chatters Canada

Edgewell Personal Care

Helen of Troy Limited

Marchesa

Mary Kay

O Boticario

Tom’s of Maine

World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Eye Serums

Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums

Face Sunscreen Serums

Face Moisturizing Serums

Facial Self-Tanning Serums

Other

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Specialty Retail Stores

Department Stores

Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores

Other

