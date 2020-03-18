Facial Serum Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2019
This report studies the Facial Serum market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2013-2017 and forecast data 2018-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
A cosmetic serum is usually a water-based, non-greasy, and intensive formula that contains a high concentration of active substances. Serums can also be oil-based but have an oil-free texture (owing to less concentration of oil in the formulation). The oil-free texture can help them to penetrate deeper.
The eye serums segment accounted for the largest market share. Eye serums provide several beneficial solutions against multiple signs of eye aging such as fine lines, wrinkles, puffiness, dryness, and uneven skin tone.
The majority of the sales in the global facial serum market take place through specialty retail stores. This segment is the highest revenue generator among all channels of retail in the market. Consumers prefer specialty stores as these offer the required experience while shopping for cosmetics with the wide availability of product ranges.
The global Facial Serum market was xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Facial Serum in these regions, from 2013 to 2025, covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)
Get PDF report template @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/599747/global-facial-serum-market
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
L’Oreal
P&G
Beiersdorf
Estee lauder
Shiseido
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
LVMH
Amway
Avon Products
Conair
Coty
Clarins
Combe
Chanel
Henkel
Unilever
Revlon
Burberry
Cadiveu Professional USA
Chatters Canada
Edgewell Personal Care
Helen of Troy Limited
Marchesa
Mary Kay
O Boticario
Tom’s of Maine
World Hair Cosmetics (Asia)
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
Eye Serums
Blemish and Acne Treatment Serums
Face Sunscreen Serums
Face Moisturizing Serums
Facial Self-Tanning Serums
Other
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Specialty Retail Stores
Department Stores
Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores
Other
Get Complete Report in your Inbox within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/599747/global-facial-serum-market