Fall Protection System Market is Anticipated to Reach $ 9.5 Bn by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of over 8.0% until 2026

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Fall Protection System Market (Type: General Fall Protection, Personal Fall Protection; Application: Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

Global fall protection system market is expected to reach the market value of around $4.5 billion by 2025 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8% in terms of revenue during the period 2018 – 2025. Rising concerns towards worker’s protection alongside expanding industry fatalities should drive fall protection system market size. Security norms by administrative agencies, including OSHA and ANSI in regards to the wellbeing and security of workers are fuelling the product demand.

Fast pace industrialization alongside gifted work prerequisites may increase individual defensive gear showcase request, accordingly boosting industry development over the gauge time period. Expanding development and framework extends in India, China, and the U.S. may make colossal open doors for market development. Additionally, one of the essential drivers for this market is the exponential increment in quantity of on-location training. Training activities are embraced in different businesses because of increasing safety alertness in risk inclined enterprises. The rising fatalities and wounds in different enterprises have pushed the requirement for training programs. The safety standards and training will prompt the relentless development of fall protection systems market in near future. Training programs have a significant influence on worker compliance and the adoption of PPE, as employees and employers are better educated about the determination and right utilization of these items consequently impelling the market growth.

Fall Protection Industry Trends

One of the most recent fall security industry patterns picking up footing in this market is the presentation of ergonomically planned fall protection equipment. The augmenting uses of fall protection in different mechanical and business divisions have expanded the extension for item innovations. Ergonomic structures of fall protection systems plays an essential job in avoiding repetitive stress injuries, reducing stress, and abolishing the injuries associated with overuse of muscles, bad posture, and repeated tasks. Sellers join ergonomics in assembling procedure of an item. For example, CAMP Golden Top Abseil Evo Alu Harness offered by PBI Height Safety offers is an ergonomically planned fall protection product concentrating on the solace part of wearer for longer duration. These wellbeing saddles incorporate a breathable back padding for better comfort. This expansion in R&D and advancement of fall protection products is anticipated to boost up the market growth in coming years.

The Construction Sector Anticipated To Witness Satisfactory Growth During The Forecast Period

In light of end-use industry, the construction section is anticipated to observe acceptable development between 2018 and 2025. Laborers in the construction business are frequently exposed to hazards when working at heights in areas such as building structures, stairs, and scaffolds, among others. Fall protection systems are required to shield specialists from such dangers. Likewise, falls are one of the main sources of laborer fatalities in the construction business. As indicated by OSHA, construction related falls result in 150-200 deaths and 100,000 wounds every year. From steel erection to material and general business and private construction, laborers are presented to work site fall dangers on daily basis. Giving safe access to representatives and temporary workers working at statures requires a far reaching fall aversion methodology. This incorporates the best possible blend of fall assurance gear, a drop and save plan, faculty preparing, and collaborating with a fall insurance organization and acknowledges the exceptional idea of your building site’s passages and potential fall perils.

Regional Outlook

North America market for fall protection systems held the largest share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecasting time frame. The strong presence of top vendors such as Honeywell and 3M in the United States and severe worker safety rules are the principle contributors to the supremacy of this region in the global market. Moreover, increasing number of injuries at construction sites will further propel the growth of fall protection system market in this region in near future. Whereas, EU is also developed maturely and plays an important role in fall protection system market and anticipated to grow at a good CAGR rate over the coming years. Besides, Japan is one of the key regions contributing to the growth of fall protection systems market in Asia-Pacific region owing to the factors such as larger population base, completed infrastructural facilities and availability of high-leveled skilled labor. China has witness downturn in its economy in past two years, due to excess production capacity, decline of export and domestic demand. However, the fall protection system market in this region is still developing rapidly and increasing continuously. The growth in China is fueled by its large manufacturing and construction sectors which create demand for both general and personal fall protection systems. India will be the country that has fastest growth in the world owing to the factors such as large population and high-developed economy, especially in the field of construction sector.

Key Players & Strategies

The worldwide fall protection market can be portrayed by the existence of serious competition, technological innovations, and regular changes in customer inclinations. Market participants are concentrating on catching more prominent pieces of the pie by getting medium-sized manufactures of fall protection system. Additionally, sellers of the product are more focusing towards developing quality products along with better usefulness, and compliance with key controls, arrangement of support services, and cost.

Some of the vital players operating in the global fall protection system market, profiled in the report include ABS Safety GmbH, Honeywell Safety Products, UltraSafe, JSP Ltd., Eurosafe Solutions, 3M Fall Protection, Guardian Fall Protection, RELIANCE, Buckingham, P&P Safety, Yates Gear, CMC RESCUE, Petzl, and Others.

