Faucets Market : Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025
Faucet refer to a valve controlling the release of a liquid.
The APAC region accounted for approximately 44% of the total market share. Factors like the rising urban population increased brand awareness, and the increase in per capita annual disposable income of urban households are envisaged to bolster market growth during the forecast period.
The global Faucets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Faucets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Faucets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Masco Corporation
Kohler
Fortune Brands
LIXIL Corporation
Spectrum Brands
Friedrich Grohe
Jacuzzi
Elkay
Roca
Briggs Plumbing
Lota Group
Toto
MOEN
Paini
Hansgrohe
Delta
Pfister
Zucchetti
HCG
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stainless Steel Faucets
Brass Faucets
Plastic Faucets
Segment by Application
Residential Application
Commercial Application
Other
