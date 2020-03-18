Faucets Market : Review with Forecast Research Report 2019 – 2025

Faucet refer to a valve controlling the release of a liquid.

The APAC region accounted for approximately 44% of the total market share. Factors like the rising urban population increased brand awareness, and the increase in per capita annual disposable income of urban households are envisaged to bolster market growth during the forecast period.

The global Faucets market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Faucets volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Faucets market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Masco Corporation

Kohler

Fortune Brands

LIXIL Corporation

Spectrum Brands

Friedrich Grohe

Jacuzzi

Elkay

Roca

Briggs Plumbing

Lota Group

Toto

MOEN

Paini

Hansgrohe

Delta

Pfister

Zucchetti

HCG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Stainless Steel Faucets

Brass Faucets

Plastic Faucets

Segment by Application

Residential Application

Commercial Application

Other

