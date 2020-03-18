Female Sex Toys Market Research Report and Outlook by QYResearch 2019 – 2025

A sex toy refers to an external object that is used to stimulate and increase the sexual pleasure of users, thereby leading to sexual satisfaction.

The online segment accounted for the major shares and dominated this market. Factors such as the improved accessibility and variety based on price to consumers will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years. Additionally, online vendors liberalize their policies to ease the purchase process by providing a 365-day free returns policies. Furthermore, the reviews posted by users help the new customer in their purchase decision.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, the Americas will be the major revenue contributor to the market. The higher adoption of these products in the region is due to demand for female sex toys from older women and couples to enhance their sex lives and explore their sexual fantasies. Furthermore, festivals and trade shows related to the sex industry display sex toys and increase the consumer interest in purchasing products in this region.

The global Female Sex Toys market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Female Sex Toys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Female Sex Toys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Church & Dwight

Reckitt Benckiser

Ansell Healthcare

BMS Factory

Okamoto Industries

Doc Johnson

California Exotic

Standard Innovation

LELO

Adam & Eve

Fun Factory

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vibrators

Rubber Penises

Other

Segment by Application

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

Specialty Stores

Other

