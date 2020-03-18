Feminine Wipes Market Growth and Sales Forecast 2019 – 2025

Feminine wipes are moist cleansing cloths used for odor control. These wipes are made of non-woven fabrics similar to those used in dryer sheets and are soaked in a solution of gentle cleansing ingredients.

The global feminine wipes market was dominated by the supermarket and departmental stores segment. Due to their large shelf space, the availability and visibility of products are comparatively higher. Also, the availability of a vast array of products in such stores will result in this market segment’s high growth during the forecast period.

In this market research, analysts have estimated the APAC region to be the largest market for feminine wipes during the forecast period. In this region, the presence of a large population of targeted end users with rising disposable income will aid in the growth of this market. Additionally, the availability of numerous private label products will significantly contribute towards this region’s market revenue as most women perceive private labels to be of good quality.

The global Feminine Wipes market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feminine Wipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feminine Wipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

P&G

Kimberly Clark

Playtex

Combe Incorporated

La Fresh

Intimore Corporation

Corman

Healthy Hoohoo

Medline

Bodywise

Pacifica

Nivea

Sweetspot Labs

C.B. Fleet

The Boots Company

Natracare

VWash

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ordinary Wipes

Sanitary Wipes

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Departmental Stores

Retail Stores

Health and Beauty Stores

Online Stores

