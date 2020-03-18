Ferulic Acid Market Worth US$ 26 Million By 2026 | CAGR: 5.6%

Acumen Research and Consulting presents a new research report titled “Ferulic Acid Market (Type: Synthesis, Natural; Application: Food, Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical Intermediates, Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” that includes the analysis of the various segments of this market across the important regions in the world.

Global ferulic acid market is expected to reach the market value of around $26 million by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% in terms of revenue during the forecasting time frame 2018 – 2025. Due to increasing temperature worldwide, use of cosmetics is on rise and demand for ferulic acid to produce sunscreens, which prevents from UV induced skin diseases; is ultimately driving the growth of ferulic acid market. Increasing prevalence of various types of cancers demands for the use of ferulic acid in the production of pharmaceuticals. Owing to the changing trend towards healthy lifestyle, demand for healthy food, containing ferulic acid as it is known to lower cholesterol levels in the body, has boosted the growth of market.

Natural Ferulic Acid Held The Major Share In 2017

Natural ferulic acid is obtained from seeds and leaves of plant and is known to be ubiquitous in nature. It is conjugated to cell wall and provides rigidity. In plants, ferulic acid is formed by the process of biological transformation. Natural ferulic acid is commonly found in commelinid plants such as pineapple, wheat, oats and rice. It is also found in grasses, vegetables, grains and flowers. Natural ferulic acid accounts for the largest share in total ferulic acid market and is expected to grow at a healthy pace over the forecast period.

In 2017, the production of synthetic ferulic acid was around MT 54 and the market share was over 38%, and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast time span. Synthetic ferulic acid is prepared by the chemical synthesis process and is obtained by synthesis of rice bran oil and is widely used in the production of cosmetics. Synthetic ferulic acid demonstrates physical functionalities such as antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and hepatoprotective. Ferulic acid consumption through food and pharmaceuticals is known to prevent liver diseases and coronary diseases. Synthetic ferulic acid accounts for the second largest share in total ferulic acid and is anticipated to grow at a significant rate.

Regional Outlook

China is leading the global ferulic acid market owing to factors such as increasing populace, improved packaged foodstuff, ascend in the use of cosmetics and rising incidences of numerous diseases. North America accounts for the second largest share in global ferulic acid market. Increasing demand of ferulic acid in North America is due to the rise in number of use cases of cosmetics, especially sunscreens. Ferulic acid is highly anti-oxidant in nature and is used in preparation of cosmetics on very large scale. Ferulic acid is used as building block in the preparation of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Owing to the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals, the demand of ferulic acid to prepare different active pharmaceutical ingredients is rising; ultimately driving the global ferulic acid market. Due to wide physiological functionality of ferulic acid, it is widely used in packaged food. Increasing demand of packed food products due to fast and changing lifestyle has fuelled the market growth. Europe accounts for the moderate share in global ferulic acid market owing to the increased use of ferulic acid in packed food products. Due to physical functionality of ferulic acid in protecting against coronary disease, lowering cholesterol level and increasing sperm viability; it is widely consumed all over Europe through food products.

Insights on Market Segment

Global ferulic acid market is segmented by type, application and geography. Based on different types, the market is segmented into synthesis & natural. Also, by application, the ferulic acid market is further bifurcated into food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical intermediates, and others. Based on geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of World.

Key Players

Principle players profiled in the report include Hubei Yuancheng, Delekang, Healthful International, Xi’an App-Chem Bio(Tech)Co., Ltd, Top Pharm Chemical Group, Shanghai Yuansen Medicine Raw Material Co Ltd, Hunan Huacheng Biotech,Inc., and others.

