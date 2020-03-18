Field Hockey Equipments Market Size to Expand Significantly by the End of 2019

Field hockey is a team sport played on a grass or turf field. It is played using hockey sticks to shoot the ball and protective gear. International Hockey Federation (FIH) is the governing body of the sport. It also manages and develops international field hockey tournaments across the globe. Euro Hockey League (EHL) is considered to be the biggest professional league in the world. The Olympics and Hockey World Cup are considered to be the highest national teams’ competition.

The sticks segment dominates the field hockey equipment market and will continue to grow significantly during the forecast period. The frequent changes of hockey sticks by regular players to maintain optimum performance is leading to the high growth of this market segment. Constant innovations to produce lighter and stronger sticks will also contribute to the growth of the overall market in the coming years. Adidas dominates the stick market in all user segments including men and women, as most players use these sticks.

The specialty and sports shops segment dominated the sales of the field hockey equipment market. These large specialty and sports shops carry popular brands of field hockey equipment. Also, these retail formats have a wide range of products, especially the latest launches, which attracts customers to procure goods from these stores. However, with the growing popularity of online retail due to the convenience and comfort it provides to consumers, the share of this distribution channel will increase considerably during the forecast period.

The global Field Hockey Equipments market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Field Hockey Equipments volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Field Hockey Equipments market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Adidas

Grays

Gryphon Hockey

OBO

TK Hockey

ATLAS Hockey

Dita

JDH

Kookaburra

MALIK

Mazon Hockey

Osaka Hockey

Princess Sportsgear

Ritual Hockey

STX

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Sticks

Shoes

Protective Gears

Other

Segment by Application

Specialty and Sports Shops

Department and Discount Stores

Online Retail

Other

