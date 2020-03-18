Fire Protection Coatings Market 2025: Top Key Players Sika Limited, 3M, Envirograf

Global Fire Protection Coatings Market: Introduction

To maintain the integrity of steel structures in the event of fire, the fire protection coatings are applied. There are two main types of fire protection coatings namely, intumescent coatings and cementitious coatings. The intumescent coatings are also known as passive fire protection (PFP) coatings. Intumescent coatings expand upon exposure to heat into an insulating protective char that reduces the amount of heat transferred to the steel. PFP coatings protect the equipment and critical structures from threat of hydrocarbon hazards such as fires, spills and explosions and find applications in the petrochemical and oil & gas industries.

Intumescent coatings fall into two categories namely, Cellulosic fire protection products which are considered for steel components in buildings. These coatings contain combustible materials derived from plastics, wood, etc. Hydrocarbon fire protection products are designed for structures in buildings. These coatings may be subjected to the combustion of materials derived from flammable and petroleum materials. Hydrocarbon fire protection is solvent free epoxy intumescent coating which doesn’t give high volume of char, but the char which is produced is denser and is able to remain attached to the steel under highly turbulent fire scenarios.

Global Fire Protection Coatings Market: Dynamics

Various hazards are being carried along with the growing industrialization, thereby turning the focus towards safety and the adoption of fire protection coatings. The growth of income and the increase in number of construction projects is said to drive the global fire protection coatings market. The rise in demand of the fire protection coatings for maintaining the integrity of steel structures, and its demand in various end-users like building and construction, automotive, aerospace and, others are the major factors driving the fire protection coatings market. The growing automotive industries owing to a high demand for automobiles and increasing disposable income will help drive the market in the coming years. The stringent government regulations which are implied on the use of fire protection coatings in various end-users, such as oil & gas and chemical industries also drive the global fire protection coatings market.

The increase in the number of construction projects and changing standards for fire safety is anticipated to take the fire protection coating market towards significant growth. The subsequent environmental impact and change in climate across the globe will help aid the growth of the paints and coatings market creating opportunities for business across various end-users which ultimately creates opportunities for the global fire protection coatings market. The introduction of nanotechnology and advancements in technology have helped in the development of newer methods, which are increasing the applications of surface and fire protection coatings creating a trend for the global fire protection coatings market. Advancements in technology have also helped in the development of more efficient fire protection coatings and this is acting as a growth opportunity for the market. However, the use of fire protection coatings has some negative impacts on the environment and their wide application in various end users, may hold the growth of the fire protection coatings market globally.

Global Fire Protection Coatings Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global fire protection coatings market by product type:

Cementitious coatings

Intumescent coatings/ Passive fire protection (PFP) Cellulosic fire protection Hydrocarbon fire protection



Segmentation of the global fire protection coatings market by application:

Aerospace

Oil and Gas

Marine

Electrical and Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building and construction

Textile

Furniture

Others

Global Fire Protection Coatings Market: Region-wise Outlook

Modernization and rapid industrialization will continue to drive the demand for fire protection coatings in the developing economies as a result of the adoption of safety regulations which are already carried out in developed economies. The fire protection coating is well established in the Europe and North American market whilst the countries in Asia-Pacific which are still developing are said to hold second largest market for the fire protection coating owing to the increase in infrastructural activities and construction projects.

Global Fire Protection Coatings Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global flame retardant fabrics market are Fire Protection Coatings Limited, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sika Limited, 3M, Envirograf, Hempel A/S, Rudolf Hensel Gmbh, Pyro-Cote (Pty) Ltd, Dupont, BASF SE, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Asian Paints Limited, Diamond Vogel, Chugoku Marine Paints, Ltd And, Others.