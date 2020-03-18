Food Ingredients Sterilization Market: Top Leaders, Insights and Forecast Research 2018-2024| Sterigenics International LLC, Balchem Corporation, Namah Steam Sterilization, Cosmed Group, Croll Reynolds

The main objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the global “Food Ingredients Sterilization” market on the basis of types of applications, major sectors, deployment models, organization size, and regions. The report contains an analysis of the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It aims to strategically analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the market. The report attempts to forecast the market size for 5 major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. It contains key vendor profiles and comprehensively analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments, including partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, new product developments, and R&D activities in the market.

Sterigenics International LLC Acquired Toxikon’s European Laboratory Business

October 2017, Sterigenics International LLC announced that it has acquired Toxikon Europe N.V., the European division of Toxikon Corporation, a Bedford, Mass.-based preclinical contract research organization. Toxikon Europe N.V. provided a set of combined analytical, material characterization and microbiological services to the pharmaceutical, medical device and biologics industries. The company’s unchallenged extractable and leachable (E&L) testing expertise and leading database improve the flexibility and speed with which its life science customers bring their products to market.

This acquisition provided more comprehensive service offering and a platform for growth for Sterigenics International’s Nelson Labs business. Nelson Labs offer Toxikon Europe’s leading E&L abilities to its customers around the world and in kind, offer Nelson Labs leading microbiological services to Toxikon Europe’s customers.

Sterigenics International LLC Changed Name to Sotera Health LLC

November 2017, Sterigenics International LLC announced that it has changed its parent company name to Sotera Health LLC. Further, its three operating companies Nelson Labs™, Nordion® and Sterigenics® will continue to maintain their current names. The new parent company name signals a more integrated and holistic customer value proposition as it combines the offerings of three best-in-class companies to better serve customers with a more comprehensive offering of mission-critical services.

Increasing the demand for food safety and health safety promote growth in the Food Ingredients Sterilization market over 2018 to 2024

Some of the major factor driving the demand for food ingredient sterilization market is food safety and health safety. Sterilization of food helps to keep food products safe and even upsurge the probability of food manufacturers to deliver quality food with prolonged shelf life. Furthermore, the growing trend of packaged and ready food in the developing regions and rising demand for spices, herbs, meat, poultry, cereals, pulses and so on are also boosting the market growth. Additionally, the threat of foodborne pathogens through the sterilization process has considerably decreased, this in turn, increase the shelf life of the food product, which in turn fuels the demand for food ingredient sterilization market. On the contrary, lack of consciousness among consumers regarding the benefits offered by food sterilization is hampering the market growth. However, the demand for food ingredients sterilization is predicted to create enhanced opportunities in the food industry in near future due to advancement in sterilization technology and development of new sterilization products is generating opportunities for the food manufacturers to develop new food products, to meet rising demand of consumers.

North America has accounted for the largest market share through 2018-2024

North America has accounted for the largest market share followed by Europe. Factors driving the demand in North America and Europe region is due to growing consciousness among consumers regarding the benefits of sterilized food, growing trend of packaged and ready to eat food products and strict regulations for food safety. Further, Asia Pacific offers huge unmet demand and also intensify the demand at most healthy rate owing to the existence of a huge population, changing lifestyle, quick urbanization, and growing demand for ready-to-eat food.

The major key players in Food Ingredients Sterilization Market are Sterigenics International LLC, Balchem Corporation, Namah Steam Sterilization, Cosmed Group, Croll Reynolds, Wenda Ingredients, Napasol AG and Safe Spice.

