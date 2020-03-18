Forklift Truck Market Size to Register USD 51 billion During the Period 2013 – 2020

Forklift trucks are also referred to as lift trucks. These vehicles are used for transferring goods to a short distance. Forklift trucks were first introduced into the market in the early 20th century. After the World War, II the forklift truck market began to grow rapidly based on the industrialization taking place across the globe. Forklifts are largely used in manufacturing industries and warehousing operations. The need for a machine or equipment that can maneuver heavy goods with ease to various locations is a prime reason that drives this market. Other factors such as increase in productivity, reduced injuries & accidents along with operator comfort are the major factors responsible for the growth in the forklift truck market. The forklift truck market is expected to grow at a promising CAGR from 2013 to 2020. This report provides a detailed insight on the global forklift truck market, current and projected trends, along with an in-depth analysis of the market potential. This report analyses opportunities in developed and emerging economies to help companies in the process of making strategic decisions and gaining a competitive edge.

Global forklift truck market is expected to reach $51 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2014 to 2022. Forklift trucks, also referred to as lift trucks, are vehicles utilized to transfer goods over a short distance. Forklifts are largely used in manufacturing industries and warehousing operations

The forklift truck is segmented on the basis of technology and product type. Based on technology, the forklift truck market is segmented into electric powered fork lift trucks and internal combustion engine powered forklift trucks. On the basis of product type the market is segmented into counterbalance forklift trucks and warehouse forklift trucks. The warehouse forklift trucks are further segmented into reach trucks, stacker, pallet and others. Based on geography, the forklift market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Key players in the forklift truck market include Nissan Forklift, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Toyota Industries Corp, NACCO Material Handling Group, Kion Group AG, Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp., Clark Material Handling International Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. and Doosan Industrial Vehicles Co. Ltd.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the forklift truck market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2013-2020, are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

Porters Five Forces model and a SWOT analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers & suppliers participating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Analysis of key market players and their strategies are discussed, in order to help understand the competition in a better way

Forklift Truck Market Key Segments:

MARKET BY TECHNOLOGY: Electric powered fork lift truck and Internal combustion engine powered forklift truck

MARKET BY PRODUCT TYPE: Counterbalance forklift trucks , Warehouse forklift trucks, Reach trucks, Stacker, Pallet , Others

By Distribution: Channel, OEM, Aftermarket

By Geography: U.S., Canada, Mexico, Italy, Germany, Spain, Romania, China, Japan, India, Lamea, Latin America, Middle East, Africa.

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: FORKLIFT TRUCK MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

