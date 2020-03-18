Frozen Food Market is Expected to Reach $306 Billion, by 2020 | CAGR 4.1%

Global Frozen Food Market would garner revenue of $306 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2015 – 2020, according to a new report by published by Allied Market Research. Ready meal market encompassing ready to eat foods would account for the highest sales value of $112.7 billion by 2020. North America and Europe together account for nearly 72% of the total market revenue. However, developing markets would witness a significantly higher growth over the forecast period.

End users of frozen food comprise of retail as well as business/food service industry customers. Rapidly increasing popularity of fast foods including fries, pizza and burgers, specifically in the developing markets, has largely supplemented the growth of frozen potatoes, vegetables & fruits, seafood and other such frozen food products in food service industry. However, retail user segment would witness a higher CAGR of 4.2%, owing to the changing food habits and innovative product offerings by frozen food players.

Download report sample at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/710

The growth in developed markets such as North America and Europe would largely be supplemented by food service industry. However, retail market would be driven by healthy frozen food products manufactured from high quality ingredients. Asia Pacific and LAMEA, together, would account for around 35% of the global frozen food sales by the year 2020. Retail market in these regions would grow on account of increasing adoption of cooked and semi-cooked foods, bakery and desserts.

Frozen ready meals account for the largest share of the overall market sales value and would continue to be the leading contributor over the forecast period (2015 – 2020). The segment is forecast to witness a CAGR of 3.8% during 2015 – 2020. Protein bars, healthy snacks and other such frozen food products would continue to gain popularity among consumers. Frozen bakery and snacks market would witness a rapid growth in Asia Pacific region. Frozen potatoes and frozen vegetables & fruits together constitute around 14% of the overall frozen food market revenue. Increasing sales of organic fries and snacks has created a huge demand of organic and sweet frozen potatoes in the developed markets.

For purchase enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/710

This report also outlines the competitive environment of the frozen food market, providing a comprehensive study of the key strategies adopted by market leaders. The prominent companies profiled in the report include, Aryzta, General Mills, Kraft Foods, Ajinomoto, Cargill Incorporated, Europastry, JBS S.A., Kelloggs, Nestle and Flower Foods.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com