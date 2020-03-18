Functional Food Ingredients Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 With Companies: Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. Tate & Lyle, Arla Foods, Kerry, Cargill, BASF SE, Dowdupont,

In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.

Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.

According to DuPont annual report June 14, 2017 DuPont Nutrition & Health had present on the emerging science of the microbiome and how it might potentially provide solutions to address the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance at AgriVision 2017.

Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 110 billion by 2025, from USD 67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

Cargill

BASF SE

Dowdupont

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Arla Foods, Kerry Group,

Ajinomoto,

Koninklijke DSM N.V.,

Ingredion Incorporated,

Tate & Lyle,

Biocatalysts,

Roquette Freres,

and CHR.

Hansen and Kemin Industries,

Beneo, Miller,

Royal Cosun,

A B Miller Plc,

Anheuser-usch InBev,

Carlsberg Group

among other.

Competitive Analysis:

The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food

Growth in incidences of chronic diseases

Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products

Market Restraint:

Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Probiotics

Proteins & Amino Acids

Phytochemical & Plant Extracts

Prebiotics

Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Minerals

By Source:

Natural Source

Synthetic Source

By Application:

Food

Beverages

By Health Benefit:

Gut Health

Heart Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Nutritive Health

Weight Management

By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

