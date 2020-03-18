Functional Food Ingredients Market Comprehensive Analysis 2019 With Companies: Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. Tate & Lyle, Arla Foods, Kerry, Cargill, BASF SE, Dowdupont,
- In October, 2017 Cargill makes its first animal feed company acquisition in Brazil the acquisition of privately owned integral nutrias animal, announced on Friday is Cargill’s first purchase of a company in food ingredients segment in Latin America’s largest economy.
- Cargill has been looking to diversify into new businesses as global grain traders face a margin squeeze because of a glut of the crops.
- According to DuPont annual report June 14, 2017 DuPont Nutrition & Health had present on the emerging science of the microbiome and how it might potentially provide solutions to address the growing problem of antimicrobial resistance at AgriVision 2017.
Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to reach USD 110 billion by 2025, from USD 67 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global Functional Food Ingredients Market Strategic Key Insights:
- Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Functional Food Ingredients
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Functional Food Ingredients market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market
Market Key Competitors:
- Cargill
- BASF SE
- Dowdupont
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arla Foods, Kerry Group,
- Ajinomoto,
- Koninklijke DSM N.V.,
- Ingredion Incorporated,
- Tate & Lyle,
- Biocatalysts,
- Roquette Freres,
- and CHR.
- Hansen and Kemin Industries,
- Beneo, Miller,
- Royal Cosun,
- A B Miller Plc,
- Anheuser-usch InBev,
- Carlsberg Group
- among other.
Competitive Analysis:
The global functional food ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Functional Food Ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Scope of the Report
- Market Definition
- Scope of the Study
- Definition
- Research Objective
- Assumptions
- Limitations
- Research Process
- Primary Research
- Secondary Research
- Market Size Estimation
- Forecast Model
- Market Landscape
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Threat of New Entrants
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Threat of Substitutes
- Segment Rivalry
- Value Chain/supply Chain Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Introduction
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
- Value Chain Analysis
- Technology Roadmap
- Market Attractiveness Analysis
- Major Application Analysis:
- Major Application Market Share
- Major Down Stream Customers Analysis
- Others Global
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis:
- New Project SWOT Analysis
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
Continued……….
Market Drivers:
- Increase in consumption of nutritive convenience food and fortified food
- Growth in incidences of chronic diseases
- Growth in need for food enrichment due to high processing levels of food products
Market Restraint:
- Higher cost for functional food products due to the inclusion of healthier or naturally sourced ingredients
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Probiotics
- Proteins & Amino Acids
- Phytochemical & Plant Extracts
- Prebiotics
- Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Carotenoids
- Vitamins
- Minerals
By Source:
- Natural Source
- Synthetic Source
By Application:
- Food
- Beverages
By Health Benefit:
- Gut Health
- Heart Health
- Bone Health
- Immunity
- Nutritive Health
- Weight Management
By Geography:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
