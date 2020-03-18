Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market 2019-2025

Summary:

This report studies the global 3D Printing Healthcare market status and forecast, categorizes the global 3D Printing Healthcare market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

The 3D printing technology caters to the rising demands of personalized medical care by providing customized medical devices based on individual needs. In addition, it enables surgeons to plan surgeries, which in turn helps to reduce the operative risks involved during complex procedures, risk of infection, and decrease the duration of anesthesia exposure.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, utilizes a layer-by-layer addition technique to produce physical objects from a three-dimensional digital file.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

3D Systems Corporations

Stratasys

SLM Solutions Group

EnvisionTEC

Arcam AB

Organovo Holdings

Oxford Performance Materials

Materialise NV

Bio3D Technologies

Cyfuse Medical K.K

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

…

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Droplet Deposition (DD)

Photopolymerization

Laser Beam melting

Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

Laminated Object Manufacturing

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

External wearable devices

Clinical study devices

Implants

Tissue engineering

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global 3D Printing Healthcare sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key 3D Printing Healthcare manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Research Report 2018

1 3D Printing Healthcare Market Overview

2 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

4 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

5 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

6 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Analysis by Application

7 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

8 3D Printing Healthcare Manufacturing Cost Analysis

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

12 Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market Forecast (2018-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

