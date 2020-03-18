Global Aromatherapy Market Report Competitive Analysis 2024 – Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, doTERRA, MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

Global Aromatherapy Market report studies the industry abilities for each geographical region based on the customer purchasing patterns, macroeconomic parameters, development rate, and market demand and supply states. The Global Aromatherapy Market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Global Aromatherapy Market is expected to reach USD 8,213.1 million by 2024 from USD 4,352.1 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024. Injectable drug delivery device packaging market has the largest market segment in aromatherapy market.

The Global Aromatherapy Market is highly concentrated to a few big players and rest to local players who cater to domestic markets only. Young Living Essentials dominated the aromatherapy market accounting for the highest market share of 22.5% in 2016, followed by doTERRA and MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS. Other players in this market include Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op, Rocky Mountain Oils, LLC, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Starwest Botanicals, Hopewell Essential Oils, North American Herb and Spice, among other companies.

Young Living Essentials:

Established in 1994 and headquartered in Lehi, Utah, U.S., Young Living Essential Oils specializes in producing and providing pure, powerful essential oils. The company has seven business segments—new and seasonal, essential oils & blends, at home, healthy & fit, personal care, diffusers& accessories, and animal care. The essential oils and blends segment focuses on providing products such as essential oil singles, essential oil blends, roll-ons, massage oils, collections, diffusers & tools, accessories, dietary essential oils. Young Living Essential Oils mission is to honor their stewardship to champion nature’s living energy, essential oils, by fostering a community of healing and discovery while inspiring individuals to wellness, purpose, and abundance.

doTERRA:

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Pleasant Grove, Utah, U.S., doTERRA is involved in manufacturing and distribution of high quality Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade (CPTG) essential oils. The company operates in two segments essential oils and other products. Essential oils segment focuses on providing single oils, proprietary blends, dōterra on guard products, deep blue products, digestzen products. doTERRA mission is of sharing therapeutic-grade essential oils with the world.

The company has its footprint worldwide with its locations in 17 countries across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Global Aromatherapy Market Segmentation:

Global Aromatherapy Market By Consumables {Essential Oils (Floral, Citrus, Herbaceous, Spicy, Woodsy, Earthy, Camphorous), Carrier Oils, Blended Oils}, Equipment (Nebulizing Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffuser, Evaporative Diffuser, Heat Diffuser), Mode of Delivery (Topical Application, Direct Inhalation, Aerial Diffusion, Internal), Application (Relaxation, Insomnia, Pain Management, Scar Management, Skin and Hair Care, Cold and Cough), Distribution Channel (Retailers and wholesalers, Online), End-User (Home care, Spa & Wellness Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Global Aromatherapy Market Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for aromatherapy market, such as growing usage of essential oils, growing adoption of essential oils for home usage, growing disposable income are fuelling the growth of this market.

Growing Trend of Essential Oils Adoption

The essential oils are the plant extracts that are used in countless applications such as cleaning, personal care products, pest control products, over the counter medications among others. The essential oils apart from evoking thoughts have various advantages like relaxation, rejuvenation, healing, and other advantages. Apart from their usage for the betterment of health, effective treatment of a wide range of common health issues such as nausea and migraines. They are also used in the food industry due to its various characteristics like preservative potency against food borne pathogens, antimicrobial, antibacterial, and antifungal properties. The usage of aromatherapy as a complementary care is growing owing to characteristics which include promoting healing of the patients and coping with some of the side effects of the cancer.

Increasing Sales of Essential Oils for Home Usage

The consumers around the world are shifting towards herbal products for treatment of skin diseases as compared to the synthetic drugs and medicine. The essential oils have advantages such as it is purely natural and does not have side effects when taken under proper guidance. The demand from the consumer perspective for the essential oils is increasing. The people are shifting and looking for ways to use essential oils for relaxation purposes, as people do not want to use pills and over the counter medicine. A research from Iowa-based personal care manufacturer Aura Cacia states that the sales of the essential oils increased by 90% between 2009 and 2012. During the same period, the share of essential oils products for household doubled from 6% to 12%. The demand of essential oils for natural and holistic alternatives for household products, personal care among others is contributing to the growth of the essential oils.

Table Of Contents:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY CONSUMABLES

7. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT

8. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY MODE OF DELIVERY

9. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

10. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

11. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY END USER

12. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

12.1. OVERVIEW

12.2. NORTH AMERICA

12.3. EUROPE AROMATHERAPY MARKET

12.4. APAC AROMATHERAPY MARKET

12.5. SOUTH AMERICA AROMATHERAPY MARKET

12.6. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA AROMATHERAPY MARKET

13. GLOBAL AROMATHERAPY MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

14. COMPANY PROFILES

14.1. DOTERRA

14.2. YOUNG LIVING ESSENTIAL OILS

14.3. MOUNTAIN ROSE HERBS

14.4. EDENS GARDEN

14.5. FRONTIER NATURAL PRODUCTS CO-OP

14.6. ROCKY MOUNTAIN OILS,LLC

14.7. PLANT THERAPY ESSENTIALS OILS

14.8. STARWEST BOTANICALS

14.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.9. HOPEWELL ESSENTIALS OILS

14.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

14.10. NORTH AMERICAN HERBS AND SPICE

14.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

14.10.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

14.10.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

14.10.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

