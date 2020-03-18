Global Automatic Car Washer Market Analysis, Sales, Revenue, Projections, Segmentation and Forecast By 2025 – Market Research Report 2019

Automatic Car Washer is a facility used to clean the exterior and, in some cases, the interior of motor vehicles. Car washes can be fully automated.

In 2017, Europe is the largest consumer of Car Wash System and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in downstream industry. North America, Europe and China have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Car Wash System in the world. Actually, that is why manufacturers have several plants, usually close to aimed demand market.

All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies.

The import and export business of this industry is not frequent. The main reason lies in that many international manufacturers expand their business through building factories or investments in targeted markets. Also, many major players have built up plants in developing countries, like China.

The global Automatic Car Washer market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automatic Car Washer volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automatic Car Washer market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Washtec

Otto Christ

Daifuku

Istobal

Ryko

MK Seiko

Tommy

Belanger

PDQ

Tammermatic

Autec

D&S

PECO

Coleman Hanna

Haitian

Carnurse

KXM

Zonyi

Autobase

Takeuchi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Gantry Car Wash

Conveyor Tunnel System

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

