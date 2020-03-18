Global Automotive Airfilters Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

An air filter is a device composed of fibrous or porous materials which removes solid particulates such as dust, pollen, mold, and bacteria from the air.

The North America region is estimated to be the largest aftermarket during the forecast period. The passenger car and LCV are the largest contributors in the North American automotive filters aftermarket owing to the highest vehicle parc and the highest average miles driven every year compared to the other regions.

Asia Oceania filters market is estimated to be the largest OE market during the forecast period owing to their largest vehicle production and sales. In Asia Oceania, China is the leading country in automotive filters OE market, where gasoline vehicle and passenger car are the leading segments. The filter types considered are air, fuel, oil, cabin, brake dust, steering, coolant, oil separator, and transmission filters. Cabin filters are estimated to have the largest market share and brake dust filters are estimated to be the fastest growing segment in the Asia Oceania region.

The global Automotive Airfilters market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Airfilters volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Airfilters market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Mann+Hummel

K&N Engineering

Donaldson

Robert Bosch

Mahle

NGK

Sogefi

Hengst

Denso

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Acdelco

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Particle Filter

Activated Carbon Filter

Electrostatic Filter

Segment by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

