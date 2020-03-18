Global Bike-Sharing Service Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2025
A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike.
In 2018, the global Bike-Sharing Service market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025.
The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.
Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.
JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.
This report focuses on the global Bike-Sharing Service Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Bike-Sharing Service Market Development in United States, Europe and China.
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Bike-Sharing Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Bike-Sharing Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bike-Sharing Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The key players covered in this study
JUMP Bikes
Citi Bike
LimeBike
Capital Bikeshare
Divvy Bikes
Blue Bikes (Hubway)
Ford GoBike
Mobike
Hellobike
Nextbike
Call a bike
Santander Cycles
Vélib
Bicing
SG Bike
Ola Pedal
Zoomcar PEDL
Mobycy
Yulu Bikes
Letscycle
Docomo Bikeshare
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Dockless
Station-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Age 18-24
Age 25-34
Age 35-44
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
