Global Bike-Sharing Service Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Drivers, Dynamics, Strategic Analysis And Challenges By 2025

A bicycle-sharing system, public bicycle system, or bike-share scheme, is a service in which bicycles are made available for shared use to individuals on a short term basis for a price or free. Many bike share systems allow people to borrow a bike from a “dock” and return it at another dock belonging to the same system. Docks are special bike racks that lock the bike, and only release it by computer control. The user enters payment information, and the computer unlocks a bike.

In 2018, the global Bike-Sharing Service market size was 1570 million US$ and it is expected to reach 8240 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 26.8% during 2019-2025.

The user returns the bike by placing it in the dock, which locks it in place. Other systems are dockless. For many systems, smartphone mapping apps show nearby available bikes and open docks.

Bike-Sharing Service have wide range of applications by age, such as Age 18-24, Age 25-34, Age 35-44, Other. And Age 25-34 was the most widely used area which took up about 38% of the global total in 2018.

JUMP Bikes, Citi Bike, LimeBike, Capital Bikeshare, Divvy Bikes, Blue Bikes (Hubway), Ford GoBike, Mobike, Hellobike, Nextbike are the key suppliers in the global Bike-Sharing Service market.

The key players covered in this study

JUMP Bikes

Citi Bike

LimeBike

Capital Bikeshare

Divvy Bikes

Blue Bikes (Hubway)

Ford GoBike

Mobike

Hellobike

Nextbike

Call a bike

Santander Cycles

Vélib

Bicing

SG Bike

Ola Pedal

Zoomcar PEDL

Mobycy

Yulu Bikes

Letscycle

Docomo Bikeshare

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Dockless

Station-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Age 18-24

Age 25-34

Age 35-44

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

