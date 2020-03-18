Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Distributed Antenna System Market Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of 10.8% During The Forecast Period From 2018 To 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.



This report on the global distributed antenna system market provides analysis and forecast for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and the period from 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included as historical information. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the global distributed antenna system market growth during the said period. Hardware components that are playing a major role in driving the global distributed antenna system market have also been covered in the report. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. Distributed antenna system (DAS) is an organized network of separated antenna nodes connected to head-end units via fibers and cables. DAS is deployed for indoor as well as outdoor applications. It provides a seamless communication network by providing network coverage in every corner of the building or area where DAS is being implemented.

The distributed antenna system market has been segmented on the basis of component type, technology, and application. Based on component type, the market has been classified into hardware and service segment. By technology, the market is classified into commercial/cellular DAS and public safety DAS. Furthermore, the DAS application segment is classified as offices/corporate campus, hospitality, health care, education, transportation, government, industrial, stadiums & arenas, and others.

Geographically, the report classifies the global distributed antenna system market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, the study also includes quantitative analysis of the competitive scenario for prominent region wise countries. These countries include the U.S, Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Laos, and Brunei across APAC. In MEA and SA, the report includes UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil DAS market analysis. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026 along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The report also includes key market indicators in the distributed antenna system market. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis is also included in the report. Value chain analysis which identifies the process of distribution of the product in the distributed antenna system market is covered in the report. The report also includes segment wise comparison matrix and market positioning analysis. The report provides market attractiveness analysis for all the segments and for all the regions in the scope of study which identifies and compares market attractiveness of segments on the basis of CAGR and market share index.

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market positioning analysis of major players in the global distributed antenna system market based on their 2017 revenues, and profiling of major players (distributed antenna system vendors). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings, and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Parameters including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities, and future outlook are attributed to a company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments related to the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for the past years. The key players profiled in the distributed antenna system market report include American Tower Corporation, AT&T, Inc., Bird Technologies, Cobham Wireless, CommScope, Corning Incorporated, Dali Wireless, SOLiD, Boingo, and Tessco.

Market Segmentation

Distributed Antenna System Market, by Component

Hardware Active Head- End and Remotes Trays Antennas Others Passive Donor Antennas Trays Repeaters Others Cabling Coaxial Optical Fiber CAT5 Others Hybrid Head- End and Remotes Repeaters Services Design and Installation Maintenance



Distributed Antenna System Market, by Technology

Cellular/Commercial DAS

Public Safety DAS

Distributed Antenna System Market, by Application

Offices/Corporate Campus

Hospitality Hotels/Resorts Retail/Shopping Malls

Health Care

Education

Transportation Airport/Train Stations Parking Structures/Underground/ Tunnels

Government

Industrial

Stadiums and Arenas

Others

In addition, the report provides analysis of the distributed antenna system market with respect to the following geographic segments: