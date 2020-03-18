Global E-Readers Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global E-Readers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on E-Readers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall E-Readers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Amazon

Barnes&Noble

PocketBook

Kobo(Rakuten)

Bookeen

Ectaco

Ematic

DistriRead(ICARUS)

Aluratek

Tolino

Hanvon

Onyx

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

E-ink eReader

TFT-LCD eReader

Segment by Application

Education

Home Use

Commercial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 E-Readers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of E-Readers

1.2 E-Readers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global E-Readers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 E-ink eReader

1.2.3 TFT-LCD eReader

1.3 E-Readers Segment by Application

1.3.1 E-Readers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Education

1.3.3 Home Use

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Global E-Readers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global E-Readers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global E-Readers Market Size

1.5.1 Global E-Readers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global E-Readers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global E-Readers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global E-Readers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global E-Readers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global E-Readers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers E-Readers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 E-Readers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-Readers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 E-Readers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global E-Readers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global E-Readers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global E-Readers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America E-Readers Production

3.4.1 North America E-Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe E-Readers Production

3.5.1 Europe E-Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China E-Readers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China E-Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan E-Readers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan E-Readers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global E-Readers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global E-Readers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America E-Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe E-Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China E-Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan E-Readers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global E-Readers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global E-Readers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global E-Readers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global E-Readers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global E-Readers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global E-Readers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global E-Readers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-Readers Business

7.1 Amazon

7.1.1 Amazon E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Amazon E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Barnes&Noble

7.2.1 Barnes&Noble E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Barnes&Noble E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 PocketBook

7.3.1 PocketBook E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 PocketBook E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Kobo(Rakuten)

7.4.1 Kobo(Rakuten) E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Kobo(Rakuten) E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Bookeen

7.5.1 Bookeen E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Bookeen E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ectaco

7.6.1 Ectaco E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ectaco E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ematic

7.7.1 Ematic E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ematic E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 DistriRead(ICARUS)

7.8.1 DistriRead(ICARUS) E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 DistriRead(ICARUS) E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Aluratek

7.9.1 Aluratek E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aluratek E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Tolino

7.10.1 Tolino E-Readers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 E-Readers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Tolino E-Readers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Hanvon

7.12 Onyx

8 E-Readers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 E-Readers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of E-Readers

8.4 E-Readers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 E-Readers Distributors List

9.3 E-Readers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global E-Readers Market Forecast

11.1 Global E-Readers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global E-Readers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global E-Readers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global E-Readers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global E-Readers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America E-Readers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe E-Readers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China E-Readers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan E-Readers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global E-Readers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America E-Readers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe E-Readers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China E-Readers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan E-Readers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global E-Readers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global E-Readers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

