Global Edge Routers Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Edge Routers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Edge Routers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Edge Routers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Cisco

Tenda

Belkin (Linksys)

NETCORE Group(qihoo 360)

MERCURY

Netgear

FAST

Buffalo

Amped

Edimax

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Subscriber Edge Router

Label Edge Router

Segment by Application

The Wide Area Network (WAN)

The Internet

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Edge Routers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Edge Routers

1.2 Edge Routers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Edge Routers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Subscriber Edge Router

1.2.3 Label Edge Router

1.3 Edge Routers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Edge Routers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 The Wide Area Network (WAN)

1.3.3 The Internet

1.4 Global Edge Routers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Edge Routers Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Edge Routers Market Size

1.5.1 Global Edge Routers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Edge Routers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Edge Routers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Edge Routers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Edge Routers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Edge Routers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Edge Routers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Edge Routers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Edge Routers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Edge Routers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Edge Routers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Edge Routers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Edge Routers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Edge Routers Production

3.4.1 North America Edge Routers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Edge Routers Production

3.5.1 Europe Edge Routers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Edge Routers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Edge Routers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Edge Routers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Edge Routers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Edge Routers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Edge Routers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Edge Routers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Edge Routers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Edge Routers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Edge Routers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Edge Routers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Edge Routers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Edge Routers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Edge Routers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Edge Routers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Edge Routers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Edge Routers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Edge Routers Business

7.1 TP-LINK

7.1.1 TP-LINK Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 TP-LINK Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 D-Link

7.2.1 D-Link Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 D-Link Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Cisco

7.3.1 Cisco Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Cisco Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Tenda

7.4.1 Tenda Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Tenda Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Belkin (Linksys)

7.5.1 Belkin (Linksys) Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Belkin (Linksys) Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 NETCORE Group(qihoo 360)

7.6.1 NETCORE Group(qihoo 360) Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 NETCORE Group(qihoo 360) Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 MERCURY

7.7.1 MERCURY Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 MERCURY Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Netgear

7.8.1 Netgear Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Netgear Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 FAST

7.9.1 FAST Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 FAST Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Buffalo

7.10.1 Buffalo Edge Routers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Edge Routers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Buffalo Edge Routers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Amped

7.12 Edimax

8 Edge Routers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Edge Routers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Edge Routers

8.4 Edge Routers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Edge Routers Distributors List

9.3 Edge Routers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Edge Routers Market Forecast

11.1 Global Edge Routers Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Edge Routers Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Edge Routers Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Edge Routers Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Edge Routers Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Edge Routers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Edge Routers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Edge Routers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Edge Routers Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Edge Routers Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Edge Routers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Edge Routers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Edge Routers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Edge Routers Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Edge Routers Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Edge Routers Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

